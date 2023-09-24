The Powerball jackpot rises to $785 million

News

There was no winner for the $750 million Powerball jackpot drawn.

The Powerball numbers for the lottery’s estimated $750 million jackpot were drawn on Saturday, and there is still no winner.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were: the white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the red power ball 21. The power play was 2X.

The $750 million prize is for winners who choose to receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years.

However, winners usually choose the cash option, which will be valued at $350.6 million for Saturday’s drawing.

After no ticket matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot rose to an estimated $785 million with a cash option of $367 million in Monday’s drawing.

The lottery jackpot has ballooned into the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time.

Saturday’s drawing came after no one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot of $672 million, with a cash option of $320.5 million.

The draw is held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.





