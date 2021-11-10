The Prime Minister interrupted his daughter live

“Mom?”. When announcing the relaxation of restrictions aimed at fighting against Corona virus, Live on Facebook this Monday,

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacintha Artern, Her granddaughter interrupted.

At a ceremony familiar around the world, the leader’s three-year-old daughter, Neve, decided that everything, even state affairs, could wait.

“It’s a failure, isn’t it?”

“You have to be in bed, darling,” he said The 41-year-old leader, Interrupting the matter of his live Facebook. “No,” the little girl replied tirelessly, entering into long and fruitless negotiations for Jacinta Artern. “It’s time to sleep, darling, go back to bed.” Come and see in a moment. Come and see me in a minute. All right, – sorry, everyone, ”the head of government said with a smile.

“Well, it’s a failure, isn’t it,” she sighed from behind the scenes. “I told myself that this is the right time to make Facebook live and that it will be better and safer. Does anyone else have kids who run three or four times after bed? Luckily my mom is here so she can help. “

“Why so long?” “

“Okay, where were we? Then Jacinta tried to continue the order. But the little voice heard again:” Why so long? “” Sorry, darling, it’s too long. Okay. Sorry everyone. It’s late. Thank you for joining me. “

Although it is not as dramatic as the moment Analyst Robert Kelly’s children interrupted his live interview On the BBC in 2017, this is not the first time Neve has stolen the show. In 2018, Jacinta Ardern became the second Prime Minister in the world to have a child during her tenure, after Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan.

He then took Neve to the United Nations in New York.