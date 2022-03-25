The property will not be present at Deshaun Watson’s introductory press conference

Getty Images

The people most responsible for fetching water Deshaun Watson to Cleveland would be absent from the official introduction of Watson to his new town.

When Watson holds a press conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, he will be joined by general manager Andrew Perry and coach Kevin Stefansky. Owners Jimmy and Dee Hassan will not be present.

Instead, as noted by Mary Kay Capote of Ordinary Cleveland dealerhaslam will be available By video conference at 3:00 p.m. ET.

It’s a strange settlement. They know they can’t completely hide, so they’ll make a separate appearance – after Watson, Perry, and Stefansky face the music without them.

Don’t make a mistake about it. Watson is Brown because the Haslams agreed to fully guarantee every penny of a five-year, $230 million contract. If they don’t give the go-ahead for this move, it’s entirely possible that Watson went somewhere else. They should be there, when Watson sits down to answer questions. This is what they do in the end.

As we reported earlier this morning, Brown intentionally assumed a short-term problem in hopes of getting a long-term solution in the middle. This does not make it convenient for the people who take the most responsibility for Watson’s arrival to avoid being at Watson’s introduction to Cleveland.

It will also be interesting to see how things are going today, from the questions asked to the answers given by all the people involved. However, it will be much smoother for all involved if the 22 cases are settled before the press conferences start. It is clear, however, that it is too late.