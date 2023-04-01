How to watch, stream, which channel vs SDSU on TV

FAU has reached the final weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball season.

Their impressive run to the Final Four captured the attention of people across the country, and all eyes will be on the Owls on Saturday when they take on San Diego in their first semi-final game in Houston.

Coach Dusty Mae and players like Jonelle Davis, Alija Martin, and Vlad Goldin have become household names among college basketball fans. FAU’s offensive firepower (35-3) will be put to the test against the defensive prowess of SDSU’s Brian Dutcher (31-6), which features a solid presence in big man Nathan Mensah’s position.

Contrasting styles make experts predict a close game that will last until the last few minutes. Here’s how to watch a Final Four game between two mid-level teams.

When is the Final Four game between FAU and SDSU?

A tip is set between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the San Diego State Aztecs at 6:09 PM ET on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Where will Final Four 2023 be played?

The 2023 Final Four tournament will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What channel are the Final Four matches on?

Both Final Four games will be broadcast on CBS. The second semi-final between Miami and UConn will take place after the Florida Atlantic-San Diego State finale.

Where can I watch Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State on a live stream?

March Madness Live (TV provider required), Paramount + (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fobo (7 day free trial)

How can I listen to FAU vs. SDSU in the Final Four on the radio?

radio: WUUB-FM 106.3, Sirius XM (channel 84)

Online radio: Varsity Network program, Westwood One onlineAnd siriusxm.com (channel 84), tunein.com

In spanish: Sirius XM (channel 201), siriusxm.com (channel 964), tunein.com

What’s the latest line for FAU vs. SDSU basketball?

San Diego State is favored by 2.5 points over FAU, according to Tipico, Odds maker for USA TODAY. Less than 132.5 points.