April 1, 2023

How to watch, stream, which channel vs SDSU on TV

Joy Love April 1, 2023

FAU has reached the final weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball season.

Their impressive run to the Final Four captured the attention of people across the country, and all eyes will be on the Owls on Saturday when they take on San Diego in their first semi-final game in Houston.

Coach Dusty Mae and players like Jonelle Davis, Alija Martin, and Vlad Goldin have become household names among college basketball fans. FAU’s offensive firepower (35-3) will be put to the test against the defensive prowess of SDSU’s Brian Dutcher (31-6), which features a solid presence in big man Nathan Mensah’s position.

