Wimbledon drops the ban on players from Russia and Belarus

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this summer after tournament officials reversed a policy that banned them last year in the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision to ban the players had sparked criticism at the time, even within tennis, and the opposite was expected. Wimbledon officials justified their decision in a statement saying that keeping the policy in place would be “HarmfulTo the tournament, which is the most prestigious in sport, and to tennis itself.

The biggest beneficiaries of the move are Arina Sabalenka of Belarus, who won the Australian Open in January and is ranked second in the world, and Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, who is fifth in the men’s ranking.

Medvedev said he had been closely watching developments over the past week as word had spread that the ban would be lifted, and that he was thrilled when he saw the news this morning.