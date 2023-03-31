Dansby Swanson explains why the Cubs think he’ll handle the $177 million squeeze

CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson makes such a good first impression it’s easy to see why Cubs officials became so smitten last December after they met at Maggiano’s in Atlanta.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross were struck by how much Swanson talked about winning, and how little he cared about things like marketing his brand. Swanson already had several relationships with Cubs General Manager Carter Hawkins through growing up in Georgia and playing college baseball at Vanderbilt. The team’s analytics department expected Swanson to stay a short distance longer than Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, putting the data behind what could have been a personal contest or a rushed decision. Swanson even overhears Ken Ravizza, a sports psychologist brought in by Joe Maddon as a consultant to the Cubs, reminding them not to let the pressure override the fun.

“I get butterflies every Opening Day,” said Swanson, shrugging off the late Ravizza, whom he met during his time at Vanderbilt. He always said, ‘It’s okay if you have butterflies, as long as you can get them to fly in formation. “

It’s only one game, but almost everything has been going on for the Cubs at the start of their 148th National League campaign. In Chicago, it’s 42 degrees and windy on the first pitch – but with sunshine and no rain in the spot forecast – it’s as good as it gets in March 30th. There was no scramble to finish off the 26-man roster, the way the Mets put Justin Verlander on the injured list at the last minute. Marcus Stroman set the tone by throwing a scoreless six innings against the Brewers, allowing Ross to match Keegan Thompson, Brad Boxberger and Michael Vollmer in the last nine innings. Bill Murray hit RumChata when it was shown on the Wrigley Field video board. Major League Baseball’s new rules — a project spearheaded by Theo Epstein — helped wrap up Thursday’s 4-0 victory in two hours, 21 minutes.

“It’s a lot better to hear ‘Go Cubs Go’ when you’re on the team,” said Swanson.

The team now revolves around Swanson, the Gold Glove shortstop who signed a seven-year, $177 million contract extension last offseason. Just as the Cubs envisioned it, Swanson and Nico Horner converted a double play in the third inning, allowing Stroman to escape a bases-filled jam. Swanson then delivered the key that was hit by Brewers ace Corbin Burns, resulting in an RBI single to right field. Swanson took a wide turn at first base and returned to the bag while Horner continued to run on an errant throw, giving the Cubs an early 2-0 lead. Then Swanson scored from second base on Trey Mancini’s single, showing how the Cubs hope to be a team that avoids mistakes and takes advantage when the opponent makes mistakes.

That performance calmed some of the ambiguities about Swanson’s adjustment period and historically slow starts in March/April (665 career OPS). He finished with three batters after going 5-for-41 in the Cactus League, another reminder that spring training talk about coaching.

“At the beginning of spring, you just want to swing on good pitches, right?” Swanson said. “I felt like I was doing it. And then as it went on, it was kind of like, ‘Hey man, you swing good pitches, why do you keep messing it up? In another good court, foul ball.So there’s a little bit of frustration because you can start talking about a slump or lull – whatever you want to call it – and you have to get back to work.

It was funny. He said, “You remember the story of David and Goliath, right?” I said, “Yes.” He said, “David brought five stones to kill Goliath. If he had known it would be perfect, he would have only brought one. Stop trying to You’re so perfect.”

That pressure is as much a part of signing a big contract as lifting a new shirt at the press conference. John Lester fought through it to become one of the best free agent signings in Chicago sports history and a meritorious Hall of Fame induction. Jason Hayward never found the consistent offensive level that once seemed possible, though his Gold Glove defensive and driving skills helped end a 108-year championship drought. Yu Darvish needed about a season and a half before he felt completely healthy and confident.

Swanson is very self-aware. He knows he’s under a different light now, even as someone who was already a top draft pick, he’s been traded to his hometown team and World Series champion.

“We signed him for 42 months, excluding the playoffs,” Hoyer said. “Whether there’s been a bad month here or there, that’s part of it. When it’s a new free agent, they probably put a little more pressure on themselves. There’s more scrutiny of what they’re doing. Obviously, in our position, I have no qualms about where they’re going.” His numbers will end in. But I think you always have some anxiety about how things are going to start.

“You want it to be smooth. You want to get a big hit early or do a good job or do something to calm the nerves. It’s normal when you’re signing a big deal. Honestly, when you sign any deal and you come to a new place, there’s a real tendency to try to impress new fans or Impress the new employer. All the players we signed have to be what they used to be.”

The Cubs believe defense, base running, and all the other little things Swanson can do will show up every day. It helps that he already has a consistent routine, a proven track record of toughness, and the willingness to play 162 games each season. Cubs fans will love seeing him on TV and hearing answers that sound like he’s reading a Marquee Sports Network promotional copy.

“The pinstripe can’t be beat,” Swanson said. “There’s a lot to take in at a place like Wrigley’s. I remember growing up and watching this video of all these amazing shorts and Ernie Banks highlights. Seeing what he was able to achieve here – and how things haven’t changed (that much) – there’s still a pure element in The game. Being able to contribute to the legacy of this organization is special.”

Swanson doesn’t like change. He believes that good players create good habits and do the same things every day. He tried to give the Braves a discount in his hometown and made a deal to stay in Atlanta. He joined videoconferences with the Twins and Red Sox during the winter meetings, though it was made clear that those meetings were about due diligence since Correa and Bogaerts were his top priorities. The under-capacity crowd on Opening Day (36,054) is a sign that the Cubs need more personality and fresh energy.

“It’s easy to get sucked into a contract, trying to prove your worth,” Swanson said. “For me, it’s just living my truths and who I believe in. The money part is obviously an incredible blessing. No one is going to say it isn’t. But at the end of the day, that’s not what’s most important. What’s more important is living who I’m called to be.” And to wear this uniform every day and give the best possible performance for this organization.”

(Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today)

