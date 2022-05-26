May 27, 2022

Inter Miami launches the adidas MLS Primeblue collection with a free photo session surrounded by stingrays

It’s that time of year again in Major League Soccer. After nearly three months of playing, there is a sense of familiarity, and a reasonable expectation of what all 28 teams can do.

So what better time than now to introduce brand new t-shirts?

Starting on Saturday, all 14 matches will see teams wearing the 2022 edition of the Adidas jersey made from recycled ocean plastic. The promotion aims to raise awareness of plastic pollution in our oceans, a reason MLS has promoted every year since 2017 – apart from 2020, when the league was closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Few teams in the league are associated with Oceans like Inter Miami CF. Less than three weeks after four times Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel reminded the world of the dangers posed by sea level rise – Especially in coastal cities like Miami – At the slump of the racing series in South Beach, David Beckham’s club dived headfirst into the nautical cause.

Inter asked supermodel and competitive swimmer Coral Tomasek to head to Stingray in the Cayman Islands and don this year’s shirt for an underwater photograph by celebrity photographer Jason Washington. The club hopes to highlight the beauty of the oceans when they are free of plastic, and the clear blue waters of the Cayman Islands did not disappoint.

Miami will wear its Primeblue Kits on Saturday when they welcome the Portland Timbers to DRV PNK (8 p.m. ET, Live broadcast on ESPN +). Grab six cans of your favorite soft drink – don’t forget to chop up those plastic rings! – Hear an action packed weekend of MLS.

