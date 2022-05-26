2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule, results, TV times for the tournament

Here is the arc and schedule for the 2022 SEC Baseball Championship, scheduled for May 24-29 in Hoover, Alaska, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Tennessee is the number 1 seed.

Twelve SEC teams have made it to the last ten men’s CWS Finals, including all-SEC games in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC Championship has 12 teams, ranked #1 to #12, with a total of 17 matches. The top four teams, including the SEC East and SEC West champions, will receive prizes in the first round, and teams seeded from No. 3 to No. 12 will receive top bids for the tournament based on their conference win percentage.

Teams seeded No.5 through No.12 in the SEC Open on Tuesday, May 24th in singles elimination format, with the double elimination procedure starting on Wednesday. On Saturday, May 28, the SEC Championship will return to the singles elimination game.

2022 SEC Baseball Championship Schedule, Results

Date time (Eastern time) the match Network Tuesday 24 May 10:30 am Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5No. 6 Georgia 3 SEC . network 7:45 pm Game 2: No. 7 Florida 210 South Carolina 1 (F/10) SEC . network 11 pm The third game: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3No. 9 Ole Miss 1 SEC . network Wednesday 25 May 1:45 pm Fourth game: No. 12 Kentucky 3No. 5 Auburn 1 SEC . network 5:30 pm Fifth game: No. 11 Alabama 4No. 3 Arkansas 3 SEC . network Thursday 26 May 9:30 am Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M vs No. 7 Florida SEC . network 30 minutes. After the game 6 Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs No. 8 Vanderbilt SEC . network 10:30 am Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky SEC . network to be announced later on Game 9: No. 3 Arkansas vs Game 6 Loser SEC . network to be announced later on Game 10: Game 7 Loser vs Game 8 Loser SEC . network 5:30 pm Game 11: No. 11 Alabama vs. Game 6 Winner SEC . network to be announced later on Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 SEC . network Friday May 27 4 pm Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 11 Loser SEC . network to be announced later on Game 14: 10 winner vs 12 loser game SEC . network Saturday 28 May 12 pm Game 15: Winner of Game 11 vs Winner of Game 13 SEC . network to be announced later on Game 16: 12-winner game vs. 14-winner game SEC . network Sunday May 29 2 pm Championship match ESPN2

Former SEC Champions

Here are the SEC Championship champions since the tournament was launched in 1977.

year hero 1977 Ole Miss 1978 Auburn 1979 Mississippi 1980 Vanderbilt 1981 Florida 1982 Florida 1983 Alabama 1984 Florida 1985 Mississippi 1986 LSU 1987 Mississippi 1988 Florida 1989 Auburn 1990 LSU / Mississippi 1991 Florida 1992 LSU 1993 TN / LSU 1994 TN / LSU 1995 Tennessee / Alabama 1996 Alabama 1997 Alabama 1998 Auburn 1999 Alabama 2000 LSU 2001 Mississippi 2002 Alabama 2003 Alabama 2004 South Carolina 2005 Mississippi 2006 Ole Miss 2007 Vanderbilt 2008 LSU 2009 LSU 2010 LSU 2011 Florida 2012 Mississippi 2013 LSU 2014 LSU 2015 Florida 2016 Texas A&M 2017 LSU 2018 Ole Miss 2019 Vanderbilt 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Arkansas

