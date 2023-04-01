Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Headliners for Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Dwyane Wade is inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee into the Final Four was officially announced Saturday and it’s loaded.

Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, both with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, lead the way among the players. The addition of Pau Gasol and Tony Parker alongside Nowitzki also means the line-up will feature three of the greatest European players of all time.

Between just that quartet of players, you have 39 NBA All-Star selections, 10 NBA championships and four Olympic medals.

However, arguably the most legendary recruiting figure is San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history and five-time champion. His former assistant, current Las Vegas Ice coach Becky Hammon, will also be drafted into her WNBA career, though her work as a coach may end up being in itself.

The addition of Popovic and Parker also completes the Spurs’ move into the Hall of Fame, with Tim Duncan inductees in 2020 and Manu Ginobili in 2022.

Coaches Gene Pace, Gary Blair, David Hickson, Gene Keady and Jimmy Valvano also got the call.

The 1976 Olympic women’s basketball team, which won the silver medal in its Olympic debut, has also been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The award ceremony is scheduled for August 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks (1998-2019)

Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat (2003-16, 2018-19), Chicago Bulls (2016-2017), Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18)

Three-time NBA Champion (2006, 2012, 2013)

MVP of the 2006 Finals

A 13-time NBA All-Star

2009 NBA Champion

Three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team

2008 Olympic Gold Medalist

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are inducted into the Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Pau Gasol

Memphis Grizzlies (2001-08), Los Angeles Lakers (2008-14), Chicago Bulls (2014-16), San Antonio Spurs (2016-19), Milwaukee Bucks (2019)

Two-time NBA Champion (2009, 2010)

Six-time NBA All-Star

2002 NBA Rookie of the Year

Gold medalist of the 2006 FIBA ​​World Cup, three-time Olympic medalist

Tony Parker

San Antonio Spurs (2001-18), Charlotte Hornets (2018-19)

Four-time NBA Champion (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

2007 NBA Finals MVP

Six-time NBA All-Star

Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs (1996-present)

Five-time NBA Champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Three times NBA Coach of the Year

NBA wins of all time (1,363)

Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker are officially a Hall of Fame duo. (Reuters/Kimberly White)

Becky Hammon

As a player: New York Liberty (2006-199), San Antonio Stars (2007-14)

As a coach: San Antonio Spurs (2014-2022), Las Vegas Ice (2022-present)