Jordan Hawkins (ill) of UConn starts against Miami in the Final Four

HOUSTON — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins was included in the starting roster for the Huskies’ four-way game Saturday night after missing practice Friday due to an illness.

A UConn spokesperson said earlier in the day that Hawkins’ condition depends on how he feels after rest this afternoon. It was listed on a pre-match media sheet as a starter.