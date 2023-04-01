April 2, 2023

Jordan Hawkins (ill) of UConn starts against Miami in the Final Four

Joy Love April 2, 2023 2 min read

sports // UConn men’s basketball
Photo by David Burgess

HOUSTON — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins was included in the starting roster for the Huskies’ four-way game Saturday night after missing practice Friday due to an illness.

A UConn spokesperson said earlier in the day that Hawkins’ condition depends on how he feels after rest this afternoon. It was listed on a pre-match media sheet as a starter.

Hawkins is the second leading scorer for the UConn men’s basketball team and a possible 2023 NBA First Round draft pick. The 6-foot-5 sophomore missed Friday’s shooting and media availability due to an illness in stomach.

Hawkins averages 16.3 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range. In four NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 17.3 ppg and made 51.6 percent on his three-pointers. Hawkins was named Most Valuable Player in the West Regional after averaging 22 points and hitting 9 of 19 3-pointers in wins over Arkansas and Gonzaga in Las Vegas.

UConn coach Dan Hurley seemed fairly confident on Friday that Hawkins would be able to play and give the Huskies “something”. Hurley said the team had three doctors with him on the flight, and that Hawkins was isolated in the team hotel away from the rest of his teammates, including roommate Tristen Newton, in order to prevent the spread of his illness.

