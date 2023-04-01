Jordan Hawkins (ill) of UConn starts against Miami in the Final Four

sports // UConn men’s basketball
This is my carousel. Use the next and previous buttons to navigate
HOUSTON — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins was included in the starting roster for the Huskies’ four-way game Saturday night after missing practice Friday due to an illness.
A UConn spokesperson said earlier in the day that Hawkins’ condition depends on how he feels after rest this afternoon. It was listed on a pre-match media sheet as a starter.
More Stories
Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Headliners for Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023
How to watch, stream, which channel vs SDSU on TV
Wimbledon drops the ban on players from Russia and Belarus