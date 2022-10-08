Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Starts and Sits – Devin Singletary, Terry McLaurin & More

The fantasy football rankings and the games that sleep in in Week 5 may be the most important yet as injuries mount. While the farewell is coming, and things are going to get richer, why not have a little more fun (and potentially incite your hatred of me) by rating the top 10 “fast food” burgers. Before that, we’ll reach the ranks of fantasy football, sleepers, buy and sell, all from Tyler Allgeier, Terry McLaurin, and more.

2022 Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleep

🚨 heads 🚨 these are the ones who sleep. They won’t imitate my ranking 100%. This chases the upside and often carries more risks, but based on APA matches, you can “break” if necessary.

rear quarter

Possible start: Ryan Tannehill, TEN – Leaders allowed 10 touchdowns, including Cooper Rush going 223/2 last week. Taneyhill doesn’t top a ton — well, even half a ton with 117 in Week 2 and 137 last week — but he scored twice in two different games (vs the Giants and the Molots) and ran for a score in Week 3. This is clearly a match game.

Mary’s Salute Begins: Zach Wilson, NY – Yes, the Dolphins have played a quarterback killer since week one – Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.