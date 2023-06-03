June 3, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Rays’ gradual shuffling continues, with the addition of a Pirates reliever

Joy Love June 3, 2023 2 min read

BOSTON – In their continued efforts to stabilize the Rays on Friday, the Rays traded for veteran Robert Stephenson to Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old has spent parts of eight seasons in the major leagues, pitching for the Reds, Rockies, and Pirates. He is 0-3 with a 5.14 ERA in 18 games this season, striking out 17 in 14 innings pitched. Over 229 career games played (including 22 starts), he has a 14-19 record and a 4.91 ERA, averaging just over one half.

Stevenson, who is out of minor league options, is expected to join the Rays during the weekend series against the Red Sox.

To get him, the Rays gave up quarterback Alika Williams, in the first round (No. 37 overall) in the 2020 draft. Williams hit . 237 with five homers, 23 RBIs and . 731 OPS at Double-A Montgomery this season. He is not rated among the team’s top prospects.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Stevenson, reliever Ben Hiller, who had been called up in May but did not bid and was sent back, was assigned the task.

The Rays are also expected to activate veteran right fielder Shawn Armstrong off the 60-day injured list sometime this weekend, when they’re scheduled to play four games in about 45 hours (weather permitting), including a doubleheader. Saturday. Armstrong will also need a place in the 40-man squad.

• • •

Sign up for Today’s Sports Newsletter to get daily updates on Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Don’t miss the latest news with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter And Facebook.

See also  Mike Rizzo discusses possible Juan Soto deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Pirates trade Robert Stephenson to the Rays for Alika Williams, and she’s a potential flu prospect

June 2, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Heat vs. Nuggets, how to watch, odds, where to stream and more

June 2, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The West Ham-Dallas match has been suspended by TST pending an investigation into the alleged use of a racial slur

June 2, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

A pregnant transgender man stars on the cover of Glamor UK’s Pride issue

June 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Special Ax-2 astronauts reflect on the recent International Space Station mission

June 3, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Rays’ gradual shuffling continues, with the addition of a Pirates reliever

June 3, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo announces its first Switch-Party game without any fanfare

June 3, 2023 Len Houle