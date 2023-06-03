The Rays’ gradual shuffling continues, with the addition of a Pirates reliever

BOSTON – In their continued efforts to stabilize the Rays on Friday, the Rays traded for veteran Robert Stephenson to Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old has spent parts of eight seasons in the major leagues, pitching for the Reds, Rockies, and Pirates. He is 0-3 with a 5.14 ERA in 18 games this season, striking out 17 in 14 innings pitched. Over 229 career games played (including 22 starts), he has a 14-19 record and a 4.91 ERA, averaging just over one half.

Stevenson, who is out of minor league options, is expected to join the Rays during the weekend series against the Red Sox.

To get him, the Rays gave up quarterback Alika Williams, in the first round (No. 37 overall) in the 2020 draft. Williams hit . 237 with five homers, 23 RBIs and . 731 OPS at Double-A Montgomery this season. He is not rated among the team’s top prospects.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Stevenson, reliever Ben Hiller, who had been called up in May but did not bid and was sent back, was assigned the task.

The Rays are also expected to activate veteran right fielder Shawn Armstrong off the 60-day injured list sometime this weekend, when they’re scheduled to play four games in about 45 hours (weather permitting), including a doubleheader. Saturday. Armstrong will also need a place in the 40-man squad.

