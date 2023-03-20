The royals share a photo of Kate Middleton and all three children on Mother’s Day in the UK

Happy Mother’s Day to the Princess of Wales!

Former Kate Middleton appeared in a photo with her children in honor of Mother’s Day, which falls on March 19 this year in the United Kingdom. (Mother’s Day in the United States falls on May 14 this year.)

Read more

“Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” read the caption on the photo, which the official shared Instagram Account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the sweet picture you took Royal photographer Matt PorteousThe princess sits in a tree with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The royal couple also shared a candid photo of the princess smiling and holding Louis in her arms.

This photo appears to have been taken in Norfolk, UK, sometime in 2022, on the same day as the Royal Family’s official 2022 Christmas card photo.

Read more

The princess and her children wear the same summer outfits as in the holiday photos.

In that photo, which also featured Prince William, the family walked hand in hand while coordinating in shades of blue.

This is the first Mother’s Day the family has celebrated since moving into their new home at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

News broke of the family’s move to Windsor in August 2022, just in time for George, Charlotte and Louis to start the school year at nearby Lambrook School, the first time the three children had attended the same school at the same time.

With the start of a new school year, Queen Elizabeth II, the children’s great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 96 on September 8.

recommended

George and Charlotte accompanied their parents to the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, while the younger Louis was not present.

Read more

However, the three children were on hand to attend the royal family’s traditional Christmas party at Sandringham in Norfolk on December 25, marking the first Christmas mass attended by the new monarch, King Charles III.

It also marked the royal couple’s first birthday as the Prince and Princess of Wales, after they were previously named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.