Golden Globes host Joe Coy makes a brutal joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2024 ceremony

Comedian Joe Koy had Hollywood stars in stitches with an anti-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joke at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Filipino-American comedian didn't hold back in his first appearance as host of the annual awards show – a job he landed just two weeks ago – of which he was among the winners. Moonflower Killers star lily gladstone, Representative Oppenheimer Murphy W Succession Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen.

After excitedly arriving on stage, Cowie poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, before setting his sights on Harry and Meghan.

“Harry and Meghan Markle have been paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that's just through Netflix,” he told the audience, which laughed in response. The camera focused on the streaming service's CEO, Ted Sarandos, after he cracked the joke. Both Harry and Meghan did not attend the ceremony.

Joy was addressing the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghanwhich was released in December 2022 to mixed reviews, and saw the duo discuss their decision to step down as working members of the royal family.

His joke, which viewers described as “brutal”, came after what is considered a turbulent year for the former royal family, which has faced many obstacles, both professionally and personally in 2023.

While Harry's diary additional It became a bestseller, and their other projects did not prove to be as successful. After signing a lucrative three-year deal with music streaming platform Spotify in 2020, worth £18m, it was announced less than a year later that their podcast would be titled Prototypeshas been dropped.

As part of the deal, the duo planned to host and produce several podcasts but Prototypes It was not renewed for a second series and their deal was terminated – with Bill Simmons, Spotify's head of podcast innovation and monetization, later calling the pair “bums”.

The couple's charity also appeared on Tuesday (December 12). Archwell – named after their four-year-old son Archie and founded in 2020 – has suffered a drop in donations of almost £10 million in one year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their charity's annual report and an attractive promotional film showcasing their good work this year, but it has been marred by a devastating loss.

An income tax return filed in the US revealed that donations fell in 2022 to just over £1.6 million, a staggering drop of £8.7 million compared to the £10.3 million donated in 2021.

Oppenheimer It was the film's big winner at the Golden Globe Awards, with Succession And The bear Sweeping the TV categories. Coy appeared to leave Taylor Swift unimpressed with a joke directed at the singer, while comedian Jim Gaffigan left the audience upset with a controversial joke directed at Jeffrey Epstein's unsealed court records.

