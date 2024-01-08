List of 2024 Golden Globe winners: Live updates

2024 Global Gold Award Currently underway to honor notable figures in television and film. This year's ceremony will be hosted by comedian Joe Koy and broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, following the star-studded red carpet pre-show.

Both “Barbie” and “Succession” entered the night with nine nominations, matching the most nominations for any movie or TV show. “Barbie” It competes for the Best Musical or Comedy award, while the series “Succession” is nominated in the Best Television Drama Series category.

Oppenheimer, the other half of the dubbed box office phenomenon Barbenheimer, received eight nominations, the second most nominations for any film or television show. The film “Oppenheimer” was nominated for the award for best dramatic film, compared to five other films, including the film “Killers of the Flower Moon” directed by Martin Scorsese, and the biographical film “Maestro” directed by Leonard Bernstein starring Bradley Cooper.

This is the first time that the Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held since the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which ran the awards ceremony. After a series of scandals. The Golden Globes assets were sold to Dick Clark Productions, which has long co-produced the show with the HFPA.

The party is going on live feed on CBS and broadcast live Paramount+ And the CBS app. CBS and Paramount+ are part of Paramount Global, which also owns CBS News.

Below is the complete list of nominees and winners.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

D'Avin Joey Randolph, “The Holdovers” – Winner

Emily Blunt for “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Jodie Foster for “Niad”

Rosamund Pike for “Saltburn”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture



Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Ryan Gosling for the movie “Barbie”

Robert De Niro, “Moonflower Killers”

Charles Milton, “May December”

William Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Mark Ruffalo “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, “Beef” – Winner

Brie Larson, “Chemistry Lessons”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz for “Dead Ringers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made-for-TV Movie

Steven Yeun, “Beef” – WINNER

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “The White House Plumbers”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” – WINNER

Meryl Streep, “Murders Only on the Block”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Christina Ricci, “Yellow Vests”

Abby Elliot, “Bear”

J. Smith Cameron, “Caliphate”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series



Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” – Winner

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Caliphate”

Alan Ruck, “Caliphate”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justin Treat and Arthur Harary, “Anatomy of a Fall” – Winner

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for “Barbie”

Tony McNamara, “Bad Things”

Celine's song “Past Life”

Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “The Moonflower Killers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – Winner

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrunk”

Steve Martin, “Murders Just in the Building”

Martin Short, “The Murders Just in the Building”

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on Television

“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” – winner

Amy Schumer: Emergency call

“Chris Rock: Selective Anger”

“Wanda Sykes: I am an artist”

“Sarah Silverman: Someone to Love”

“Trevor Noah: Where have you been?”

Best Motion Picture – Language Other than English

“Anatomy of a Fall” (France) – Winner

“Area of ​​interest” (United Kingdom)

“Snow Association” (Spain)

“Falling Leaves” (Finland)

“Past Lives” (USA)

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – Winner

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Quinta Bronson, “Abbott Elementary School”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez for “Murders Only in the Building”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – Winner

Brian Cox, “Caliphate”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong for “Caliphate”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Motion Picture – Animation

“The Boy and the Heron” – winner

“Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse”

“racist”

“Super Mario Bros movie”

“he wishes”

“Suzume”

