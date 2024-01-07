January 8, 2024

Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, has died

Roxanne Bacchus January 7, 2024 2 min read

Cindy Morgan, the actress best known for her role as Lacey Underall in the movie “Caddyshack“And Laura/Yuri in the original Disney version”You see“The movie is dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed the news to Los Angeles TimesSaying that Morgan died of natural causes. Officials were unable to determine the time of her death.

Morgan gained notoriety for her performance as blonde bombshell Lacey in the 1980 sports comedy Caddyshack, starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Rodney Dangerfield.

“Caddyshack was my first film, and I will say the final product was very different, originally about cans,” Morgan said in an interview. 2012 interview. “So at first, I had nothing to lose in the test. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look them in the eye, and do that thing that a lot of women know how to do.”

Cindy Morgan and Doug Parr at a screening of Summer Lovers after party in Universal City, California, on July 12, 1982. Ralph Dominguez/Mediapunch via Getty Images

After guest-starring on such series as “The Love Boat,” “Vega$,” and “Chips,” she starred in the 1982 film “Tron” as computer programmer Laura Baines and Yuri, her alter ego in the world of computer-generated science fiction films. . She returned to the world of “Tron” as the voice of Ma3a in the 2003 video game “Tron 2.0.”

Morgan appeared in numerous television series during the 1980s and early 1990s, including “Bring 'Em Back Alive,” “Hawaiian Heat,” “Masquerade,” “The Fall Guy,” “Tough Cookies,” and “Beverly Hills Buntz” and “Beverly Hills Buntz”. “Falcon Crest,” “Matlock,” “Mancuso, FBI,” “Hunter,” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” She also worked in television films such as “The Midnight Hour” (1985), “Solomon's World” (1985), “Dead Weekend” (1995), “Amanda and the Alien” (1995) and “Out There”. (1995). ).

Besides “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” Morgan’s film credits include “Up Yours” in 1979, “Galaxis” in 1995, and “Open Mic’rs” in 2006. Her most recent role was voicing Mason’s mother in the 2022 indie film “The face of the Trinity.”

(LR) Cindy Morgan, Shari Belafonte, Jonelle Allen and additional characters appear in the movie “Midnight Hour” in Burnaby, Canada, 1985. Walt Disney/ABC Television Photo Archive via Getty Images

