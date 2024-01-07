Storm Reed wins her first Emmy for her role in HBO's The Last of Us – Deadline

Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Storm Reed is the new Emmy winner after tonight's big win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the HBO series. The last of us. The 20-year-old portrayed Riley Appel alongside stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay.

“I didn't really know what I was getting myself into when I signed on to be Riley The last of us. “I knew it was going to be special, but I didn’t know it was going to be this special,” Reed told media backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night.

“I am so grateful for this program because it allowed me to fall in love with storytelling again,” she continued. “It's not that I've lost the love of telling stories, but I think it's my role in it The last of us It has really solidified my love and passion for being able to tell meaningful stories and be a representation for young women, young Black women, young women, and queer Black women. I'm grateful for Bella, Craig [Mazin] And the whole team to make the show. It was absolutely special to watch, and I always say that I feel like I would be a huge fan of the show, even if I wasn't a part of it.

The last of us He leaves the first night of the awards ceremony with a total of 8 gold statues, most of them at night. In addition to Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Reed, Nick Offerman won Guest Actor in a Drama Series, and the show also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Visual Effects, Main Title Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Picture Editing.