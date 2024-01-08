Golden Globes 2024 Live: Oppenheimer sweeps the ceremony on a night of historic victories

Golden Globes 2024: Stars walk the red carpet
The Golden Globe Awards returned with a raucous, star-studded ceremony on Sunday night (January 7).
The Beverly Hills-based annual awards ceremony has been blacked out in recent years after 2021. Los Angeles Times The investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards voting body) did not have a single black member.
This year, however, the Globes returned to their regular Sunday showing on CBS, hoping to win back viewers. Broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, celebrities including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner brought some much-needed star power to the beleaguered show.
Oppenheimer, Barbie, poor things And Anatomy of a fall It was among the films that won multiple awards. Christopher Nolan won his first award after six nominations Barbie It was surprisingly nominated for Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category Bad things.
while, Beef, bear And Succession They were big winners in the television categories.
Kieran Culkin rubs his Golden Globe win in Pedro Pascal's face in burping acceptance speech
Eli MoirJanuary 8, 2024 at 18:00
What did Joe Qui say about Harry and Meghan?
After excitedly arriving on stage, Cui poked fun at topics ranging from Oppenheimer Run time up Saltburn Actor Barry Keoghan's genitals, before he set his sights on Harry and Meghan.
“It turns out Harry and Meghan Markle are still getting paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that's just through Netflix,” he told the audience, which laughed in response. The camera focused on the streaming service's CEO, Ted Sarandos, after he cracked the joke. Both Harry and Meghan did not attend the ceremony.
Jacob Stollworthy reports:
Eli Moir8 January 2024 at 17:30
“Hollywood is back!”
A colorful ceremony took place in Los Angeles after a rocky start, with the Golden Globes determined to bounce back from the controversy of recent years. Tom Murray and Roisín O'Connor report:
Eli MoirJanuary 8, 2024 at 17:00
Lily Gladstone gets standing ovation after historic Golden Globe win: 'It's not just about me'
Jacob Stollworthy reports:
Eli Moir8 January 2024 at 16:24
Taylor Swift seems unimpressed by Joe Coy's NFL prank at the Golden Globes
Coy, who already appeared tense during his stint as host, attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift's highly publicized performances in support of Kelsey.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift…there's more to talk about here.”
When the camera panned to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip of her drink, an icy expression on her face.
Róisín O'Connor reports:
Eli Moir8 January 2024 at 16:20
Reese Witherspoon confirms that Season 3 of Big Little Lies is at the Golden Globes
Jacob Stollworthy reports:
Eli MoirJanuary 8, 2024 at 16:00
Jeffrey Epstein's controversial joke leaves Hollywood stars glowing at the Golden Globe Awards
Comedian Jim Gaffigan addressed the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's unsealed recordings at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with some sassy jokes.
Read the full report below:
Eli Moir8 January 2024 at 15:32
Christopher Nolan recalls his “difficult” Golden Globes experience after Heath Ledger's death
Jacob Stollworthy reports:
Eli MoirJanuary 8, 2024 at 15:00
The full list of winners at last night's ceremony
Read below for the full list of winners:
Eli Moir8 January 2024 at 14:40
The 6 biggest talking points at the Golden Globes
Booing monologues, first-time wins, moving tributes – this year's ceremony had plenty of highs and lows. Read all about it below:
Eli Moir8 January 2024 at 14:20
