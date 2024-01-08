Golden Globes 2024 Live: Oppenheimer sweeps the ceremony on a night of historic victories

Golden Globes 2024: Stars walk the red carpet

The Golden Globe Awards returned with a raucous, star-studded ceremony on Sunday night (January 7).

The Beverly Hills-based annual awards ceremony has been blacked out in recent years after 2021. Los Angeles Times The investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards voting body) did not have a single black member.

This year, however, the Globes returned to their regular Sunday showing on CBS, hoping to win back viewers. Broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, celebrities including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner brought some much-needed star power to the beleaguered show.

Oppenheimer, Barbie, poor things And Anatomy of a fall It was among the films that won multiple awards. Christopher Nolan won his first award after six nominations Barbie It was surprisingly nominated for Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category Bad things.

while, Beef, bear And Succession They were big winners in the television categories.

