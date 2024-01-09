Keke Palmer is the first woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host since 2009, where she received the Password award.

Keke Palmer won the Emmy for Outstanding Host of a Password Game Show at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The 30-year-old artist – who recently burst with happiness – is the first woman to receive the trophy since Meredith Vieira won the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire award in 2009.

When she accepted the honor, she said: Wow. This is very exciting. Thank you very much. I am truly so grateful, I am almost speechless Delivery time.

Palmer, who stunned while wearing a wine-colored leather dress, went on to say, “I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen — thank you Jimmy Fallon, thank you NBC.”

In addition to being the first woman to win the award in 15 years, Palmer is also the first Black woman to be nominated.

Fallon, 49, also praised Palmer, describing her as “sharp, charming and quick-witted while looking like a huge star,” adding: “There's no one like Keke Palmer.”

The child's mother competed in this category against Jeopardy! Hosts Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Family Feud's Steve Harvey and Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak.

“In a historic year for game shows at the Emmy Awards, we couldn't be prouder to have the amazing Keke Palmer win host.

“She and Jimmy Fallon are a winning duo, and they made the latest version of Password an undeniable success,” said Corey Henson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Entertainment Unscripted Programming, according to Deadline.

Kiki expressed her excitement at her win as she shared an Instagram post with her nearly 14 million followers on Sunday evening.

“I can't do it without you @jimmyfallon,” she began the caption. “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be part of a classic game show like Password.”

'It's a real honour, you've won!' I'm excited, shoes! Thanks to @televisionacad.

In the final photo of the carousel post, she held the gold trophy and smiled broadly.

The post currently has over 753,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments from fans and friends.

Nick Cannon was among the celebrities who appeared below the post, writing: “So dope!!” You deserve it all, queen!

Meanwhile, Holly Robinson Peete added: “You go sis!!!” With a series of fire emojis.

Keke was first announced as the host of the revived game show in 2022 and the program is executive produced by Fallon.

Also on Sunday, Kiki dazzled while attending Affinity & Tequila Don Julio's Young Hollywood and Breakout Stars of 2023 party.