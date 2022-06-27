Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s giving up his US citizenship because of the abortion ruling

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong has told fans he is renouncing his US citizenship out of disgust at the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke his US citizenship. Raw vs. Wade. In a profanity-filled speech on stage at the London Stadium last Friday, Armstrong said he no longer wanted to be a US citizen. “I… renounce my citizenship. I come here,” He told the audience, who revolted With applause and cheering. Green Day is on tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’ll get a lot from me in the coming days.”

Armstrong, 50, was upfront about it political opinions In the past, including the disqualification of former President Donald Trump for his refusal to compromise on the 2020 election. He was born in the United States.

The “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” singer joins a long list of celebrities who have said they are leaving the country due to the political row. Whoopi Goldberg and Miley Cyrus Both I vowed to leave If Trump was elected – but he didn’t follow through. Barbra Streisand said she wanted to go to Canada.

The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal the basic right to abortion, which had been established nearly 50 years ago, sparked protests across the country last weekend. And Armstrong was not alone among the musicians who spoke out against the ruling. At Glastonbury Festival last weekend in southwest England, Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd in an anti-High Court chant. Billie Eilish dedicated her song “Your Strength” to those affected by the ruling. See also Amber Heard was caught in a lie after her makeup brand revealed her at the Johnny Depp trial

“I am devastated and terrified. Many women and many girls will die because of this,” Singer Olivia Rodrigo He said.

British singer Lily Allen joined Rodrygo on stage as they dedicated their performance of Allen’s song “F — You” to the judges who ruled in favor of dropping Raw vs. Wade.

