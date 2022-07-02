The Russians control about 1,500 km² of Ukrainian territory

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Situation on the mapZoom in
Cover Image: Laurent van der Stock for “The World”. Contributions to this live stream are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm. Check out our live stream from yesterday Here. Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine encryptions. Accelerated annexation of Belarus by Russia, along with the invasion of Ukraine evidences. Russian and Ukrainian exiles in France: “ The longing to return to Odessa weighs heavily on me. encryptions. At the front, the artillerymen of the two camps engaged in a cat-and-mouse game narrative. NATO-Russia: A return to the logic of the Cold War Portrait. Kirill Serebrennikov, shadows of a Russian designer in full light Chat. “Kiev’s support for Boris Johnson and his government is sincere and unequivocal” true Conflict between Moscow and Oslo over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard Discussions. In the war in Ukraine, the countries of the South refuse to align themselves with the Western position
environment
Cover Image: Laurent van der Stock for “The World”.
Contributions to this live stream are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm.
Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
encryptions. Accelerated annexation of Belarus by Russia, along with the invasion of Ukraine
evidences. Russian and Ukrainian exiles in France: “ The longing to return to Odessa weighs heavily on me.
encryptions. At the front, the artillerymen of the two camps engaged in a cat-and-mouse game
narrative. NATO-Russia: A return to the logic of the Cold War
Portrait. Kirill Serebrennikov, shadows of a Russian designer in full light
Chat. “Kiev’s support for Boris Johnson and his government is sincere and unequivocal”
true Conflict between Moscow and Oslo over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard
Discussions. In the war in Ukraine, the countries of the South refuse to align themselves with the Western position
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Orange warning for “heavy rain and thunderstorms”.
The Taliban leader has told the world to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s affairs
Emmanuel Macron speaks out against deep-sea exploitation