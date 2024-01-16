Dry, flaky skin can be one of the least pleasant parts of winter. But in the grand scheme of things, tough, waterproof skin is part of what enabled the ancestors of modern reptiles, birds and mammals to move inland while their thin-skinned amphibian cousins ​​stayed closer to the water.

In a study published Thursday in Current BiologyScientists have announced the discovery of the oldest known piece of fossilized skin. The cobblestone scrap, no larger than a human fingernail, likely dates back to ancient reptiles and provides a rare look at the evolution of skin.

The piece of skin is one of countless traces of prehistoric life preserved in the Richards Spur limestone cave system near the oil spill in southwestern Oklahoma. When animals fell into caves 289 million years ago, conditions were ideal for preservation: fine clay sediments quickly buried the bodies, low oxygen levels in groundwater slowed the decomposition process, and hydrocarbons from the oil permeated the tissues and made them less hospitable to bacteria. The tar seeped into the fossils, staining them.

In 2018, Bill May, a retired forensic analyst, shared some microchips from Richard's Spear that he could not identify with Robert Rees, a paleontologist at the University of Toronto Mississauga.