November 13, 2023

The SES O3b mPOWER mission was launched at 4:08 PM ET on Sunday (November 12).

Cheryl Riley November 13, 2023 2 min read

SpaceX launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission on Sunday (November 12), a flight that placed two communications satellites into medium Earth orbit (MEO).

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying these satellites took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 4:08 pm EST (2108 GMT).

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lands aboard the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” drone on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX (via X))

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage returned to Earth and landed vertically on the company’s drone ship about 8.5 minutes after liftoff. The ship known as the “Gravity Deficit” was waiting nearby in the Atlantic Ocean. The rocket’s upper stage will not be recovered, as is usual on Falcon 9 flights.

