The signing room on the 95th floor of the Hancock Building is closed – NBC Chicago

The iconic Signature Room, a longtime fine dining restaurant located near the top floor of Chicago’s former John Hancock Center, has closed.

A sign posted at the restaurant’s location Thursday cited “economic issues” as the reason for the “permanent” closure.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our beloved Signature Room effective Thursday the 95th, September 28, 2023,” the sign obtained by NBC Chicago read. “For more than 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from around the world. Unfortunately, after our city and restaurant closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced severe economic hardship. The challenges were greater than expected.”

A similar note was posted on the restaurant’s website and Facebook page.

Calls to the Signature Room were routed by NBC Chicago to an automated messaging system. As of 12 noon on Thursday, online reservations for the signing room were not available.

“Reservations are not available,” read a message posted on The Signature Room’s reservations website. “The Signature Room on the 95th floor is currently not accepting reservations on Tock. Please check back soon.”

In a memo obtained by NBC Chicago, Signature Room staff described the closure as an “extremely difficult situation.”

The memo also indicated that information would be provided to employees regarding insurance and personal items they left behind.

The full memo can be found below:

Dear Signature Room Team,

We are very saddened by the news that – after 30 years at the top of Chicago – The Signature Room will be closing effective Thursday, September 28, 2023. We are extremely disappointed that the new lease terms have not been successfully renegotiated with the property owner and therefore do not allow For us to continue our mission in the place we all love. As a result, we are forced to close our doors.

This is an extremely difficult situation for all of us, and we all share in the shock of this shocking news.

We appreciate your dedication and the service you have provided to The Signature Room over the past 30 years. We simply couldn’t have done it without you.

sincerely,

HR

The Signature Room, located on the 95th and 96th floors of 875 N. Michigan Avenue, is known for its upscale dining and expansive city views.

This upscale restaurant, which required guests to follow a dress code, opened in 1993.

News of the closure was first reported by Crane works in ChicagoEven the other businesses in the building were shocked.

“Like many, all of us at 360 CHICAGO are shocked and saddened by the sudden closing of the Signature Room,” said Nicole Benolkin, managing director of 360 CHICAGO, which is located just one floor below the restaurant.

Earlier this year, Crain’s reported that the space that houses the restaurant was for sale.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.