China Evergrande suspends trading amid new turmoil in the real estate market

Just a few weeks ago, China Evergrande, the world’s largest debt-laden real estate developer, was writing its final chapter and working to resolve its financial disputes with its creditors. Then came a torrent of bad news and the pages were torn out.

The employees were in the wealth management arm of the company detained By the authorities. Two former top executives are reportedly in detention and its billionaire boss is under police surveillance. Investors fled, selling their shares, sending the company’s already struggling shares down more than 40 percent over the past week.

The trouble swirling around Evergrande — at the heart of the housing crisis threatening the economy — deepened on Thursday when the company suspended trading in shares of its three publicly traded companies in Hong Kong without giving a reason.

Late on Thursday, Evergrande confirmed in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, had been “subject to compulsory measures” by authorities on suspicion of “unlawful offences”. She added that the company’s shares will not be traded “until further notice.”