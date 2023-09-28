Here are the 25 best startups to work for in India

“Fintech remains a bright spot for investors despite the downturn, especially as we see finance on the road to recovery and global tech giants eyeing fintech in India,” LinkedIn said.
Gone are the days of easy money as entrepreneurs face a funding winter amid the global economic slowdown – and startups in India are not exempt.
According to a local report, project financing With a value of $2.19 billion From January to March, down from $11.34 billion invested in the same quarter last year.
However, Pooja Chhabria, editor-in-chief at LinkedIn APAC, said there were sectors that had “shown resilience amid challenging times”.
“Fintech is still here A bright spot for investors Despite the downturn, especially as we see finance on the road to recovery and global technology giants Looking forward to fintech in India,” she added.
“The rise of education technology also underscores the constant demand for improved skills among professionals and students, especially with rapid changes due to technologies such as artificial intelligence.”
This is reflected in India’s ‘LinkedIn Top Start-ups 2023’ list – which is dominated by fintech-related companies but also includes two new edtech companies.
Chhabria added that there were 14 new participants this year, which “reflects the thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem and the spirit of innovation.”
In compiling the list, LinkedIn relied on internal data, measuring startups based on four aspects: hiring growth, job seeker interest, engagement, and ability to attract talent from LinkedIn’s top companies.
To be eligible, companies must be headquartered in India and have 50 or more employees. LinkedIn said it also lowered its age criteria from seven years or younger to five years or younger to “highlight more companies in their early stages of growth.”
Here is the complete list of top startups in India for 2022, according to LinkedIn:
20. Season – Information technology services and consultations
19. Dutby – Software development
18. TravelClan – Software development
17. AccioJob – e-learning
16. The inventory – Hospitality
15. Exponential energy – Car manufacturing
14. StockGro – Financial services
13. Tinocok – e-learning
12. the shift – Health and fitness
11. vessel – Financial services
10. Growth school – e-learning
9. getting help from external sources – Software development
8. Sprinto – Software development
7. fi – Financial services
6. GoKwik – Software development
Industry: Defense and aerospace industry
Headquarters: Hyderabad
Number of full-time employees: 260
Most common skills: Manufacturing, Aerospace Engineering, Manufacturing Operations
Skyroute Aerospace It was founded four years ago by former engineers and scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation. In 2022, it became the first private Indian company to launch a rocket into space. Skyroot Aerospace told Reuters it was We expect at least two launches In 2024, after the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Industry: Software development
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Number of full-time employees: 489
Most popular skills: writing, video, advertising
Audio chain platform Jeep FM It offers audio entertainment across multiple genres and Indian languages in its library of over 100,000 hours of content. According to the company, it serves about 80 million listeners globally.
Industry: Financial Services
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Number of full-time employees: 252
Most common skills: Communication, business management and advertising
Founded in 2018, this fintech startup helps users compare insurance plans, understand policies and purchase insurance through its online platform. According to LinkedIn, Ditto insurance It is looking to hire “hundreds of new students” next year.
Industry: Software development
Headquarters: Gurugram
Number of full-time employees: 620
Most common skills: Development tools, business administration, data science
BluSmart It provides electric passenger transport services in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru through its 4,500-strong electric vehicle fleet. The startup, which was founded in 2019, said it would use… The latest cash infusion is $42 million to Expanding this fleet to 10,000 cars by the end of this year and investing in more charging stations All over India.
Industry: Software development
Headquarters: Mumbai
Number of full-time employees: 1,400
Most popular skills: business administration, data science, and development tools
