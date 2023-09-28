Here are the 25 best startups to work for in India

“Fintech remains a bright spot for investors despite the downturn, especially as we see finance on the road to recovery and global tech giants eyeing fintech in India,” LinkedIn said.

Gone are the days of easy money as entrepreneurs face a funding winter amid the global economic slowdown – and startups in India are not exempt. According to a local report, project financing With a value of $2.19 billion From January to March, down from $11.34 billion invested in the same quarter last year. However, Pooja Chhabria, editor-in-chief at LinkedIn APAC, said there were sectors that had “shown resilience amid challenging times”. “Fintech is still here A bright spot for investors Despite the downturn, especially as we see finance on the road to recovery and global technology giants Looking forward to fintech in India,” she added. “The rise of education technology also underscores the constant demand for improved skills among professionals and students, especially with rapid changes due to technologies such as artificial intelligence.”

Industry: Defense and aerospace industry Headquarters: Hyderabad Number of full-time employees: 260 Most common skills: Manufacturing, Aerospace Engineering, Manufacturing Operations Skyroute Aerospace It was founded four years ago by former engineers and scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation. In 2022, it became the first private Indian company to launch a rocket into space. Skyroot Aerospace told Reuters it was We expect at least two launches In 2024, after the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Industry: Software development Headquarters: Bengaluru Number of full-time employees: 489 Most popular skills: writing, video, advertising Audio chain platform Jeep FM It offers audio entertainment across multiple genres and Indian languages ​​in its library of over 100,000 hours of content. According to the company, it serves about 80 million listeners globally.

Industry: Financial Services Headquarters: Bengaluru Number of full-time employees: 252 Most common skills: Communication, business management and advertising Founded in 2018, this fintech startup helps users compare insurance plans, understand policies and purchase insurance through its online platform. According to LinkedIn, Ditto insurance It is looking to hire “hundreds of new students” next year. See also Zillow is a complete revolutionist in the housing market - it predicts US house prices will jump 6.5% by July 2024

Industry: Software development Headquarters: Gurugram Number of full-time employees: 620 Most common skills: Development tools, business administration, data science BluSmart It provides electric passenger transport services in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru through its 4,500-strong electric vehicle fleet. The startup, which was founded in 2019, said it would use… The latest cash infusion is $42 million to Expanding this fleet to 10,000 cars by the end of this year and investing in more charging stations All over India.