Chinese economic data, Japanese GDP misses expectations

Sayori Shirai, a professor at Keio University, said Japan’s GDP in the April-June quarter missed expectations, in part due to higher prices.

Consumption growth has not been strong despite the easing of Covid restrictions because gasoline, utilities and food prices are “too expensive,” she told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” program.

She said people go to restaurants and amusement parks, but high prices discourage spending.

On the other hand, capital spending was higher than the markets had expected, but Shirai said this is not surprising.

“I think that was kind of expected because the January-March number was negative, and we know that big companies need to spend a lot of money on capital expenditures because of AI and digitization,” she said.

– Abigail Ng