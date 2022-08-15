Elon Musk reveals more details about Tesla Robot, sees people introducing it to elderly parents

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed more details about Tesla Optimus, the company’s upcoming humanoid robot, and how he sees the product roll out over the next decade.

Over the past few years, Musk has become very warm with the Chinese government.

In a country known for its protection, the CEO managed to register Tesla’s first car factory wholly owned by a foreign car manufacturer.

He also frequently praises the country’s engineering and scientific prowess while limiting his criticism of China’s authoritarian regime.

Now in yet another example of Musk becoming more comfortable with China, the CEO has been invited to publish a column in Cyberspace Management for official publication in China. The government agency has wide-ranging authority in China to control internet and data security.

In the column titled “Belief in Technology for a Better Future,” Musk reiterated his goals for SpaceX to enable humanity to become multi-planetary and Tesla to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy.

Interestingly enough, Musk also wrote an entire section on the Tesla Optimus, the company’s robotics project. The CEO recently said that The robot project has become a top priority at Teslais shown by the amount of time he spent in the new column.

This is the relevant part of Translated version into English From Beijing TV to Chinese state media:

Today’s cars are like smart, internet-connected robots on wheels. In fact, in addition to cars, humanoid robots have also become a reality, with Tesla launching a general-purpose humanoid robot (Tesla Bot) in 2021. The Tesla Bot is close to the height and weight of an adult, and can carry or choose to lift heavy objects, and walk quickly in Small steps, the screen on its face is an interactive interface to communicate with people. You may be wondering why we designed this robot with legs. Because human society is based on the interaction of a two-legged human with two arms and ten fingers. So if we want a robot to adapt to its environment and be able to do what humans do, it has to be the same size, shape, and capabilities as a human. Tesla Bots were initially set up to replace people on repetitive, boring, and dangerous tasks. But the vision is for them to serve millions of families, such as cooking, mowing the lawn, and caring for the elderly. Achieving this goal requires robots to evolve to be smart enough and for us to be able to mass-produce robots. “Four-wheeled robots” – cars – have changed the way people travel and even the way they live. One day when we solve the problem of self-driving cars (i.e. AI in the real world), we will be able to extend AI technology to human-like robots, which will have a much broader application than cars. We plan to launch the first robot prototype this year and focus on improving the intelligence of this robot and solving the problem of large-scale production. After that, the usefulness of humanoid robots will increase annually as production increases and costs decrease. In the future, a home robot may be cheaper than a car. Perhaps in less than a decade, people will be able to buy a robot for their parents as a birthday gift. It is predicted that with the power of robotics, we will create an era of vast abundance in goods and services, where everyone can live a life of abundance. Perhaps the only scarcity that will exist in the future is that we create ourselves as human beings.

In this piece, Musk explains that Tesla plans the robot to bypass industrial labor and use it in homes to perform household tasks and even care for the elderly.

Tesla is expected to The first working prototype of her humanoid robot was unveiled on September 30 On Tesla AI Day 2.

