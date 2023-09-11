September 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The sinkhole opens in San Francisco after a water main break in Pacific Heights

The sinkhole opens in San Francisco after a water main break in Pacific Heights

Cheryl Riley September 11, 2023 1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A water main break at the Fillmore and Union Streets in Pacific Heights has disrupted bus service, according to SF Money. The Fillmore 22 and 45 Union/Stockton lines are rerouting buses around the area, Mooney said.

The transit agency advised that Muni is replacing its trolley buses with motor buses, which could result in access delays near UCSF. City staff are on site and reaching out to businesses and homes affected by the water main break, according to District 2 Supervisor Katherine Stefani.

The water main, which was installed in 1949, broke, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, shortly before midnight Sunday. The break in the 16-inch water main also affected a nearby 8-inch water main, according to the SFPUC.

“Customers in the surrounding area are experiencing water service interruptions and temporary outages,” the SFPUC said. He added that our crews are working to restore water service as quickly as possible.

While traffic in the area is disrupted, no fire hydrants are currently affected, according to the SFPUC.

Video of the incident It shows what appears to be a large crater in the middle of the intersection. No estimate was given on when regular bus service would resume.

See also  Powell decided to raise interest rates by half a percentage point

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Instacart’s low-priced IPO tests Wall Street’s appetite for new tech listings

September 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Asian stock markets weaken amid continued decline from China’s real estate sector

September 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

FT Master in Management Classification 2023

September 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had a PDA-filled date at the US Open

September 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered that the exoplanet’s surface may be covered in oceans

September 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been accused of choking his girlfriend

September 11, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Google Camera 9.0 brings a major redesign to Android 14 for Pixel devices

September 11, 2023 Len Houle