The sinkhole opens in San Francisco after a water main break in Pacific Heights

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A water main break at the Fillmore and Union Streets in Pacific Heights has disrupted bus service, according to SF Money. The Fillmore 22 and 45 Union/Stockton lines are rerouting buses around the area, Mooney said.

The transit agency advised that Muni is replacing its trolley buses with motor buses, which could result in access delays near UCSF. City staff are on site and reaching out to businesses and homes affected by the water main break, according to District 2 Supervisor Katherine Stefani.

The water main, which was installed in 1949, broke, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, shortly before midnight Sunday. The break in the 16-inch water main also affected a nearby 8-inch water main, according to the SFPUC.

“Customers in the surrounding area are experiencing water service interruptions and temporary outages,” the SFPUC said. He added that our crews are working to restore water service as quickly as possible.

While traffic in the area is disrupted, no fire hydrants are currently affected, according to the SFPUC.

Video of the incident It shows what appears to be a large crater in the middle of the intersection. No estimate was given on when regular bus service would resume.