The report says that Tesla is scooping up a new location in Fremont to expand production of the 4680 battery cell

Tesla has acquired a new site in Fremont, California, to expand production of its 4,680 battery cells, according to a new report.

When Tesla unveiled its new cell format, the 4680 Battery Cell, it ventured into manufacturing its own battery cells for the first time.

Prior to this point, Tesla had always purchased battery cells from suppliers to put in its electric cars.

The automaker has established production at a facility in Fremont near its auto plant and is expanding to large-scale production at its Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

now San Francisco Business Times Reports that Tesla secured a new building in Fremont:

The Austin-based electric vehicle manufacturer (NASDAQ:TSLA) has signed a lease for 48401 Fremont Blvd. two sources told the Business Times. San Francisco Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Prologis (NYSE: PLD) owns a 210,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The new building is located directly across the street from Tesla’s 4,680-cell experimental production plant in Fremont.

The Business Times reports that Tesla plans to use the site to expand its 4,680 cell production:

The facility will support production of Tesla’s 4680 battery cell technology, according to one of the sources, who had direct knowledge of the deal but was not authorized to discuss it publicly. The 4680 cell, a more efficient and longer-lasting battery technology, is expected to be an important part of the company’s introduction of its Cybertruck later this year.

As mentioned earlier, while Tesla described the 4680 battery facility in Fremont as a “pilot plant,” its planned production capacity was 10 gigawatt-hours, higher than many regular battery plants.