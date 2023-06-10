North Hills Auto Dealership is sued by the Pennsylvania Attorney General

The state attorney general’s office is suing a North Hills auto dealer, alleging that the company defrauded customers by selling them a vehicle with known issues. A Pittsburgh woman told Action News 4 in Pittsburgh that she fell victim to the alleged practices this week when she purchased a car and the lawsuit was filed by Deputy District Attorney Jimmy George in the Allegheny County Court of Common Appeals on Friday. It alleges that the North Hills Auto Mall and its owner, Regis Munkey, violated state motor vehicle regulations and consumer protection law. The suit alleged that the company claims the cars are in good condition and under warranty, but the attorney general’s office released a statement that said in part, “The dealership classified the cars as being sold ‘as is,’ and the ‘warranty’ was actually a third-party limited service contract.” The statement goes on to say that if the seller knew the car had serious problems before it was sold, that was against state law, even if the car was sold “as is.” Xandra Specter, 80, said she bought a car for $10,000 at North Hills Auto Mall on Camp Horn Road on Wednesday and got a 72-year return policy. “He assured me that the car was in great shape, and that it was just the perfect little car,” Specter said. After driving the car home, Specter said it was clear something was wrong with the car. “I came home. On the way home, the car kept knocking and banging,” Specter said. I took it to a mechanic.” He said the brakes are bad and showed me in the hatchback, that area is moldy. The Specter said it smelled damp, and there is a broken brake light.” Since Wednesday, Specter said it has made several attempts to contact the company to get its money back but has not received any contact, and that the 72-hour period will expire on Saturday. “They take advantage of you because they can, I even told them I desperately needed a car, I shouldn’t have said it, but they made me feel comfortable,” Specter said. Selling Cars in Pennsylvania, Paying $1,000 Per Consumer Protection Act Violation, Paying $3,000 Per Violation Involving a Customer Over 60 The Company Also Allegedly Required Deposits of at least $500 to Insure the Vehicle Prior to Purchase and Didn’t Provide Refunds Even in Failed Sale Case. Required documents, such as a purchase agreement and warranty information, were allegedly not provided to customers. “I hope the lawsuit accomplishes something, and I hope whoever is in charge of this place puts a stop to that,” Specter said. News 4 reached out to the business Friday for comment before business closes but was told they closed earlier in the day The attorney general’s office asks that if you’ve been a victim of a North Hills Auto Mall, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Bureau by calling 800-441-2555 or mailing email to [email protected]. Repair facilities, tradesmen, or anyone else who may have information about alleged business practices are also required to contact the office.

