January 5, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The store's event poster gives a better look at the MSI CLAW handheld gaming rig

Len Houle January 5, 2024
MSI CLAW was showcased by JD.com event poster (Image source: IT Home)

Just before CES 2024, MSI has teased its first portable gaming console. Although the official teaser didn't contain much, right after the video debuted, the portable gaming device appeared on a major Chinese retailer called JD.com. This listing of store events showcased mobile game design. It also confirmed that the console will be called MSI CLAW.

According to the poster that MSI shared at the store event, the gaming laptop is called the MSI CLAW. The image also suggests that Chinese consumers will get the portable gaming console with MSI's latest 2024 gaming laptops.

The store event poster for the MSI CLAW gaming console did not provide any details about the specifications. However, Intel responded to Official teaser video shared by MSI on X (formerly Twitter) with three thinking face emojis. This interaction suggests that the new Intel Core Ultra processors may power upcoming mobile games.

But since there's no official word from MSI regarding the specifications of the CLAW gaming laptop, there's still a chance it will pack an AMD Ryzen APU instead of an Intel Meteor Lake processor. It should also be noted that both ASUS ROG Ally (curr. $700 on Amazon) and Lenovo Legion Go (curr. $900 on Amazon), two competitors of MSI's upcoming console, are equipped with AMD Z1 APUs.

