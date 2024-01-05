The store's event poster gives a better look at the MSI CLAW handheld gaming rig

MSI has just teased that the company will be launching its first gaming laptop. However, in the official teaser, the manufacturer did not mention much about the device. He just showed off some design details of the portable gaming device. But shortly after the official teaser appeared, the gaming console appeared on JD.com.

According to the poster that MSI shared at the store event, the gaming laptop is called the MSI CLAW. The image also suggests that Chinese consumers will get the portable gaming console with MSI's latest 2024 gaming laptops.

The store event poster for the MSI CLAW gaming console did not provide any details about the specifications. However, Intel responded to Official teaser video shared by MSI on X (formerly Twitter) with three thinking face emojis. This interaction suggests that the new Intel Core Ultra processors may power upcoming mobile games.