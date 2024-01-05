The store's event poster gives a better look at the MSI CLAW handheld gaming rig

MSI has just teased that the company will be launching its first gaming laptop. However, in the official teaser, the manufacturer did not mention much about the device. He just showed off some design details of the portable gaming device. But shortly after the official teaser appeared, the gaming console appeared on JD.com.
According to the poster that MSI shared at the store event, the gaming laptop is called the MSI CLAW. The image also suggests that Chinese consumers will get the portable gaming console with MSI's latest 2024 gaming laptops.
The store event poster for the MSI CLAW gaming console did not provide any details about the specifications. However, Intel responded to Official teaser video shared by MSI on X (formerly Twitter) with three thinking face emojis. This interaction suggests that the new Intel Core Ultra processors may power upcoming mobile games.
But since there's no official word from MSI regarding the specifications of the CLAW gaming laptop, there's still a chance it will pack an AMD Ryzen APU instead of an Intel Meteor Lake processor. It should also be noted that both ASUS ROG Ally (curr. $700 on Amazon) and Lenovo Legion Go (curr. $900 on Amazon), two competitors of MSI's upcoming console, are equipped with AMD Z1 APUs.
Abed's journey as a technology lover began when he first assembled his computer. Since then, his insatiable curiosity has led him to delve into every aspect of this rapidly evolving technology landscape. As a technology reporter, he prioritizes transparency, accuracy, and impartiality.
