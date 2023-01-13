Galaxy A14 5G is now available in the USA, and it will be supported up to One UI 7

samsung announce Its first Galaxy A smartphone for 2023, the Galaxy A14 5G, was released last week at CES 2023. And although it will be sold in Europe from April, it appears Samsung has planned an early release for the US market. Galaxy A14 5G is now available in United States of AmericaAnd you can get it for $199.

The Galaxy A14 comes in 64GB with 4GB RAM and is available in the US in only one color option: Black. Silver, Dark Red, and Light Green colors are missing in the USA market as of this writing, but color availability may change over time.

Galaxy A14 5G – Available unlocked for $200

Samsung is offering the Galaxy A14 5G with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $200, or $199, as it were. For the price, you get access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, though the firmware isn’t as feature-rich as on more expensive phones. It comes with RAM Plus, so if 4GB of RAM is not enough, you can convert some storage into virtual RAM for better multitasking capabilities.

Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an Infinity-V display notch. The device is powered by the new Exynos 1330 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the official landing page claims that the phone will receive One UI 6 and One UI 7 in the future. Check the link below for more details.