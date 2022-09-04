The strength of Hurricane Daniel, Tropical Storm Earl swaying in the Atlantic Ocean

The quiet month of August turns into a much busier September as two specific hurricanes travel across the Atlantic.

Daniel orbits harmlessly over the North Atlantic and is a thousand miles from the nearest land.

Danielle strengthened again in a Category 1 hurricane Saturday night and a slight strengthening is expected over Labor Day. Continuous maximum winds increased to approximately 75 mph with higher gusts as they slowly moved northeast, in the general direction of Europe.

Path forecasts for Hurricane Daniel.

Tropical Storm Earl

Tropical Storm Earl formed Friday evening in the eastern Caribbean after days of fighting with hostile upper-level winds and dry air.

Hurricane winds are around 50 mph, with higher gusts and are also expected to intensify during Labor Day week.

In the current title, the hurricane is expected to continue north of the Caribbean islands, but it could increase and amplify rainfall over the weekend. Heavy rain may cause some flood effects in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Leeward Islands through Sunday.

Tracking Tropical Storm Earl

The National Hurricane Center expects Earl to react to a weak ridge and turn further north over the next few days.

Turning to the right will keep the hurricane east-southeast and safely out at sea.

All major computer models agree that the hurricane will remain a concern for sailors but may approach Bermuda late in the workweek.

Tropical Storm Cone Earl forecast

Tropical Storm Javier circulating in the Pacific Ocean

The eastern Pacific is buzzing with tropical activity again after a several-week break with Tropical Storm Javier.

Javier was about 185 miles off the coast of the Baja California Peninsula on Friday evening with winds still continuing at 45 mph.

Tropical Storm Javier

Tropical Storm is expected to intensify slightly but remain a tropical storm as it eventually bends to the west and exits into the open Pacific Ocean.

While the storm is not expected to approach land, dangerous life-threatening swells and rip currents are likely along the central and southern Baja California peninsula. The area can see 1-2 inches of rain in isolated amounts of up to 4 inches.