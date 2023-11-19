The three most searched jobs on Google in the United States don’t require a college degree

Americans are falling out of love with jobs that require a bachelor’s degree and turning their attention toward flexible, college-free jobs with six-figure salaries.

On Google, searches for “jobs without a degree” reached an all-time high this year in the United States, according to Google Trends data shared with CNBC Make It.

Nearly 75% of jobs in the United States that pay more than $35,000 a year require a college degree, but only 38% of Americans have a bachelor’s degree, says Lisa Gevelber, Google’s chief marketing officer for the Americas.

This earnings gap represents a “huge problem” for understaffed companies and workers feeling the pinch of inflation, Gevelber adds.

Google research shows that people are most enthusiastic about jobs that offer ample travel opportunities, flexible work schedules, and a clear path to becoming your own boss.

Here are the top 3 Google searched jobs for 2023 in the US as of November:

broker Notary travel agent

Google determined the rankings based on the top “How to become…” queries searched by people in the US

While all three of these roles require—or recommend—at least a high school diploma or GED, there are no formal educational requirements beyond that.

Instead, to work as a notary or real estate agent, you will need to obtain an official certification or license from the state in which you work. Depending on where you live, this process may take anywhere from 1 to 9 months. To the National Notary Public Association and actually.

Most travel agents require at least a high school diploma and on-the-job training. Agents can Also choose To obtain certificates from various transportation associations, such as the International Association of Cruise Lines or the International Air Transport Association, which enable them to book travel for customers on airlines and cruise lines.

Compensation is a major consideration for job seekers looking for jobs without a degree. Among Google searches for jobs without a college degree, “high paying jobs without a college degree” was the top search in 2023.

Average salaries for these roles vary: According to ZipRecruiter, average pay Travel agents In the United States it is $ 39,955, while Real estate agents They withdraw an average of $86,356 per year and Book of justice Earn $129,717.

However, the top 10% of real estate agents and notaries earn more than $100,000 and $200,000, respectively.

