The UN has warned that humanitarian operations in Gaza could be halted within 48 hours due to fuel shortages.

UN for Palestine Refugees in Gaza The head of the organization (UNRWA) warned on Monday, November 13. “Humanitarian operations will cease within 48 hours, fuel will not be allowed into Gaza.” The Palestinian Territory, which has displaced more than 1.5 of its 2.4 million people according to the United Nations, has been under a total Israeli siege since October 9, depriving people of water, electricity, food and medicine. “This morning, two of our main water supply subcontractors stopped working – they no longer have fuel – which will cause 200,000 people to lose their drinking water.”Illustrated by Thomas White On that day. Follow our live stream.

Tributes were paid “soon”. For French victims. Emmanuel Macron will preside A “National Tribute” To the people of France who died in the Hamas attack Against Israel Soon “Their number and identity will be firmly established”The head of state confirmed this in a reply on Monday to Eric Ciotti, leader of the Les Républicains party. The latest death toll in France is 40 and eight people are missing, including hostages.

Kazan hospitals are “out of service”. The situation around health facilities in Gaza City, the center of fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas, is complicated. According to officials, “All Hospitals” The northern Gaza Strip now exists “No Service”. The Israeli military suspects that the tunnels house strategic Hamas infrastructure hospitals.

stuck Thousands of Palestinians hope to leave the Al-Shifa hospital site in the Gaza Strip on Monday, stranded without water or electricity for days. In a new statement released at noon on Monday, the deputy health minister of the Hamas government confirms it “Seven-month-old babies” And “27 patients are in intensive care” Died due to lack of electricity.

According to the Palestinian Red Cross, a medical evacuation convoy on its way to Al-Quds Hospital had to turn back.. The system specifies “Stable Bombing” And a “Dangerous situation around the establishment”, Located in the city of Tal al-Hawa. He adds that the medical team, patients and their relatives are still surrounded in the hospital without food, water and electricity.

Hope for hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview on Sunday NBC The deal is likely to free some of the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. A condition to him for any ceasefire.