“Even in the worst case scenario, we never imagined it” – Liberation

Over 4,000 people living in the town of Grindavik, in the southwest of the country, had to leave their homes after numerous earthquakes struck overnight from Friday to Saturday. A 15-kilometer-long fissure has formed in the city, through which lava can erupt at any time.

Rannveig and his family got used to the earthquake. For years, this 39-year-old Icelandic woman, who lives with her husband and two boys in the small town of Grindavik in the southwest of the country, has regularly felt the walls of her house shaking. While you live in an area with strong volcanic and seismic activity, neighboring volcano Fagradalsfjall has erupted three times since 2021. However, she had not experienced the shock of recent days.

“For several days the earthquake was violent, waking us at night, she recalls. But Friday was terrible. By the end of the day, it was still shaking. It seemed like a truck was going over our house every minute. The drawers opened and our dog panicked…and between shakes, he continued to shake. We had no choice but to leave. “ Hours after Rannveig left, authorities ordered the evacuation of 4,000 people living in Gr.