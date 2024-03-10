The US Army enters a new phase in Gaza aid operations

The United States has a history of using its military to deliver food, water, and other humanitarian aid to civilians during wars or natural disasters. The walls of the Pentagon are decorated with photographs of such operations in Haiti, Liberia, Indonesia and countless other countries.

But it is rare for the United States to attempt to provide such services to people being bombed, with tacit American support.

President Biden's decision to order the US military to build a floating dock off the Gaza Strip that would allow aid to be delivered by sea puts US service members in a new phase in the history of humanitarian aid. The same army that sends the weapons and bombs that Israel uses in Gaza is now sending food and water to the besieged area.

The idea of ​​the floating dock came a week after Biden allowed airdrops of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which relief experts criticized as insufficient. Relief experts say even a floating dock will not do enough to alleviate suffering in the region, where residents are on the brink of starvation.