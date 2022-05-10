The Vagrant Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in June

rainy frog you will release OTK Games-Advanced side scrolling Action RPG the homeless to PlayStation 5And Playstation 4And Xbox OneAnd converts As in June under the title hobo swordThe publisher announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

the homeless It was first launched for PC via steam On July 13, 2018.

Here is an overview of the game, via file Steam . page:

on Take a journey into the wonderful hand-drawn fantasy world known as Mythrilia and discover the truth about your lineage and its darkest secrets. Play as Vivian the Vagrant, a mobile swordsman who pursues her missing father’s research in an effort to reunite her family. Hack and cut your way from a quiet coastal village through mysterious forests, haunted castles and wrecked battlefields. When the endless barrage of enemies is defeated, what consolation will it leave for our hero? the homeless It is a 2D RPG. As Vivian, you will experience an exciting and challenging experience Adventure Focus on combat gameplay that uses combo chains, charge attacks, and special skills, all while improving your character building with new equipment and abilities. Play casual or be a master fighter. Feature guides Hand drawn traditional animated characters.

Flawless, hardcore a job Fight.

More than 70 deadly and dangerous monsters and monsters.

Six huge level sets, all beautifully hand-drawn.

Multiple weapons, armor and accessories to loot, buy and discover.

Oversized skill set to improve character building for an intense and immersive gaming experience.

Craft and enchant your equipment to improve your combat performance.

Use different offensive skills to destroy your enemy. Develop skills with magic items.

Multiple endings to make your adventure unexpected.

More than 10 challenging boss monsters with intuitive AI and battle mechanics. A challenge even for the most advanced players.

Monsterpedia that allows you to collect data on monsters as you defeat them.

Fast travel to previously visited areas to re-challenge or grind.

Exciting and emotionally evocative tune by Gabi Castro.

Develop a rich and interesting story.

Four difficulties ranging from casual gameplay to intense combat, each with full gameplay experiences.

