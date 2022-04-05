Elden Ring players are at war with AFK Rune Farmers

picture : FromSoftware

elden ring He has a new rune breeding strategy that revolves around hiding in seemingly unreachable parts of the map until your opponent dies or gets bored and leaves. Now, players who just wanted a good old PvP showdown are finding new ways to fight back. Results amusing and brutalbut it will be enough to stop the stream elden ringHis latest exploits?

There are few things players love more than not actually playing and they still get rewarded for it. AFK farms All the anger remainsAnd the elden ringIt turns out that he is not immune. More and more players have recently reported being drawn into PVP forays where their opponent is MIA, and this displeases them. Some hope that developer FromSoftware will eventually fix the apparent vulnerability, but in the meantime, players are taking matters into their own hands.

How does he do? elden ringRon’s latest farm work AFK? The Most popular version It includes heading to the first step where the game begins, and going to the nearby cliff. From there, using their Torrent mountain, players can jump twice down to the bottom ledge. They then use a Furlcalling Finger followed by a Taunter’s tongue to lure the invaders into their game, keeping their white cipher ring in action to summon Hunters to fight on their behalf. The result is that most opponents either 1) leave because they can’t find the AFK famer, 2) die trying to get to them on the cliffside, or 3) get killed by an allied hunter.

Another version A loophole is to use Torrent to climb the highest building at Site of Grace. Since mounts can’t be summoned once a PVP battle has begun, it basically makes them unreachable by anyone else. For added security, some AFK rune cultivators also like to use Mimic’s Veil to transform into an object that opponents can’t use auto targeting to lock. as you would expect, YouTube already Stream with videos are called things like “100 MILLION NEW AFK FARM RUN ON ELDEN EPISODE!” Advocates of this technology say they have been able to cultivate more than a million talismans per hour. Others say the rate, even at very high levels, is close to 100,000. But free runes are free runes, and more and more players are trying to get their runes.

But as the exploit has gotten more popular, so have ways to combat it. The Elden Ring subreddit is currently filling up with short clips From players who use new creative strategies to kill AFK farmers. One involves rushing off a cliff and then Using the torch of Agheel in mid-air to turn into a dragon and kill them on their way down. It is also possible Use of projectiles To kick them off the edge or kill them on the spot. Malinia katana hand Also proven to be effective. Due to its length and unique swing animation, players can actually use it to navigate to the edge by themselves without the need for Torrent.

as GamesRader pointing to, the result of these new strategies is that AFK farmers are now cultivating in some cases. One player wrote, “With my dragon breath layer and physique, I still hold all the souls and don’t have to go pick them up every time I die after killing the host.” on the subreddit. “Get more than 50 rune bows this morning in my conquests lol, there are too many people trying this exploit so you can increase your stock with bows if you want to.”

Other players began to think further outside the box. “I was just AFK working with them,” Wrote Another player on the subreddit. “Play a good movie or some funny video on YouTube and wait until I hear the free Rune Arc sound.” elden ring Players are nothing if they don’t stick.