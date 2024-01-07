The Vulcan rocket prepares for its first launch with a moon landing mission

A brand-new American rocket is on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, and for the first time in more than 50 years, an American spacecraft will be headed toward the surface of the moon. The rocket is called Vulcan, and it was manufactured by United Launch Alliance. Here's what you need to know about her maiden voyage.

When is it launching and how can I watch it?

The launch is scheduled for 2:18 a.m. ET on Monday. Coverage will be Broadcast on NASA TV Starting at 1:30 am

Forecasts give an 85 percent chance of improved weather. If the launch is postponed to Tuesday, weather conditions will deteriorate, with only a 30 percent chance of favorable conditions.