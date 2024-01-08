January 8, 2024

When is the launch date of ULA's first Vulcan rocket with Astrobotic's private lunar lander on January 8?

Cheryl Riley January 8, 2024 6 min read

After weeks of delays, United Launch Alliance is ready to launch its first-ever Vulcan rocket — a test flight that will also send a private lunar lander to the moon in another first — but if you're hoping to watch the historic launch, you'll need to know when and how. That's why, space enthusiasts, we've got you covered.

A Vulcan Centaur rocket will launch from ULA's Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:18 AM EDT (0718 GMT) On its Cert-1 mission to prove its readiness for commercial and government flights. You can watch the Vulcan rocket launch live online, courtesy of NASA and ULA, starting at 1:30 a.m. EDT (0630 GMT).

