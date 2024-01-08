When is the launch date of ULA's first Vulcan rocket with Astrobotic's private lunar lander on January 8?

After weeks of delays, United Launch Alliance is ready to launch its first-ever Vulcan rocket — a test flight that will also send a private lunar lander to the moon in another first — but if you're hoping to watch the historic launch, you'll need to know when and how. That's why, space enthusiasts, we've got you covered.

A Vulcan Centaur rocket will launch from ULA's Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:18 AM EDT (0718 GMT) On its Cert-1 mission to prove its readiness for commercial and government flights. You can watch the Vulcan rocket launch live online, courtesy of NASA and ULA, starting at 1:30 a.m. EDT (0630 GMT).

The rocket also carries the Peregrine lunar lander, a special mission built by the American company Astrobotic and carrying six experiments for NASA as the first flight of the agency's commercial lunar payload services program. The mission will attempt the first American landing on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, and will be the first private mission ever to land on the moon safely, if successful.

Astrobotic's Peregrine is also carrying dozens of other payloads to the moon for paying customers, including a package for delivery service DHL, a digital art gallery, and samples of human DNA and cremated remains for space burial companies Celestis and Elysium.

When is ULA's first Vulcan Centaur launch?

Currently, ULA is targeting January 8 on 2:18 AM EDT (0718 GMT) To launch the first test flight of Vulcan Centaur, but the launch could happen at any time during a 45-minute window ending at one hour 3:03 a.m. EDT (0803 GMT). The mission was previously scheduled to launch on December 24, but ULA postponed it to January to make room for a full refueling exercise.

ULA's first Vulcan Centaur rocket heads to the launch pad on Jan. 8, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Station. (Image credit: ULA)

These are ULA's longest launch windows for its four flight opportunities this week, which include backup dates of January 9, 10 and 11. The launch windows for these backup dates are 9 minutes, 1 minute, and 3 minutes, respectively.

The January 8 launch forecast promises the best weather conditions for the four launch opportunities this week. there 85% chance of good weather on Launch day: January 8thbut no The chance of good weather drops to 40% on January 9 Because of heavy clouds It reaches 45% on January 10 and 11According to Melody Lovin, a weather officer with the 45th Weather Squadron at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Can you watch ULA's first Vulcan launch online?

Yes, you can watch the launch of ULA's Vulcan Centaur Cert-1 test flight online.

Since NASA has several experiments launching to the Moon, the Vulcan payload, and the Peregrine lunar lander, the US space agency will provide a live webcast of the launch. With takeoff currently set at 2:18 AM ESTthe NASA webcast will begin on 1:30 a.m. EDT (0630 GMT). You will be able to watch the live broadcast online in the window at the top of this page, or directly from NASA+ app, NASA channel on YouTube And NASA television broadcasts.

ULA will also be hosting its own webcast, which you can also find ULA YouTube channelBeside ULA's Vulcan Centaur Cert-1 mission page.

Both webcasts should cover the final hour before launch, then follow the Vulcan Centaur rocket through the launch, separation phase and its first major milestones in orbit. The Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to separate from the Vulcan Centaur rover's upper stage four hours and 24 minutes after launch, but ULA may end its live broadcast before that important event. Updates will likely be shared via Xformerly Twitter.

How long will ULA's first Vulcan Centaur rocket mission take?

A ULA map shows the launch path and schedule for the Vulcan Centaur Cert-1 mission launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on January 8, 2023. (Image credit: ULA)

From launch to mission end, ULA's Vulcan Centaur Cert-1 test flight It is expected to last about 4 hours and 24 minutes, according to the mission overview. During that period, the Vulcan rocket will be launched, jettison its first stage, and deploy the Peregrine lunar lander about 50 minutes after liftoff to put it on a so-called “translunar” trajectory that will take it to the Moon. Meanwhile, the Centaur's upper stage will continue alone into deep space for a final orbit around the Sun.

If all goes well, Peregrine It will land on the moon on February 23 In an area known as Sinus Viscositatis, or the Gulf of Viscosity, it is located near a group of landmarks called the Gruitheisen Domes. Below is a schedule of the Vulcan Centaur Cert-1 test flight.

Drag to scroll horizontally Time (hour:minute:second) It happened T-0:00:04.9 BE-4 engine ignition T+0:00:01.1 Leaves T+0:00:07.9 Pitch/yaw maneuver T+0:01:09.9 Mach 1 T+0:01:16.1 Max S T+0:01:50.3 SRB Getison T+0:04:58.9 Booster motor parts T+0:05:05 Boost/Centaur phase separation T+0:05:14.9 Starting the Centaur main engine T+0:05:23 Payload disposal T+0:15:45.4 Centaur's first main engine cutout (MECO) T+0:43:35>7 Starting Centaur's second main engine T+0:47:37 Cutting off the Centaur's second main engine T+0:50:26 Shaheen chapter T+1:18:23.9 Starting Centaur's third main engine T+1:18:43.8 Cutting off the Centaur's third main engine T+4:24:44.5 End of mission

What if ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket can't launch?

If ULA is unable to launch the Cert-1 mission of a Vulcan rocket on Jan. 8, the company can try again for three more days before pausing for several weeks. ULA has a four-day window to launch the mission, with openings on January 8, 9, 10 and 11.

“Those four days are opportunities,” Gary Wentz, ULA's vice president for government and business programs, told reporters on Friday (Jan. 5). “Obviously, as we go with the flow, the number of successive attempts will depend on how far ahead we are in the count, and how much fuel and goods we consume in the process, assuming it's a weather delay or something like that. Like that.” A technical glitch or problem may result in longer delays.

The chart below shows launch times and launch window length for each day in the window. The length of the launch window is determined by the orbital mechanics required for Vulcan to launch Astrobotic's Peregrine lander to the Moon.

Drag to scroll horizontally Vulcan Cert-1 launch window dates and times Lunch date Launch time Window length Monday 8 January 2:18 AM EDT (0718 GMT) 45 minutes Tuesday 9 January 12:15 a.m. EDT (0715 GMT) 9 minutes Wednesday 10 January 12:12 AM EDT (0712 GMT) 1 minute Thursday 11 January 12:14 a.m. EDT (0714 GMT) 3 minutes

If ULA is unable to launch the Vulcan Cert-1 mission, which will have a four-day window, the company will be forced to He will have to wait until January 23 Trying again is because of the orbital mechanics needed to get the Peregrine lander to the moon, Wentz said.

Correction: This article was updated on January 7 to correct the timing of the Peregrine lunar lander separation events and the end of the Vulcan Centaur test flight mission. The Peregrine lander will separate about 50 minutes after liftoff while the Centaur upper stage will end its mission 4 hours and 24 minutes after liftoff.

Editor's note: Tune in to Space.com on Monday, January 8 to watch ULA's first Vulcan Centaur rocket launch for Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander at 2:18 a.m. EDT (0718 GMT). The live webcast is expected to begin at 1:30 a.m. EST (0630 GMT).