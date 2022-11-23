SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with the Eutelsat 10B satellite – Spaceflight Now

Live coverage of the countdown to the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket launched the Eutelsat 10B broadband communications satellite for air and sea communications. Follow us Twitter.

SFN Live SpaceX’s oldest active Falcon 9 booster rocket, in service since 2018, made its final flight Tuesday night to deliver a Eutelsat broadband communications satellite into orbit on a mission to provide internet services to planes and ships across the North Atlantic, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The mission has completed a series of four major launches of the Eutelsat satellites since early September. The Eutelsat 10B satellite lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 9:57 p.m. EDT (0257 GMT Wednesday) from Platform 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Eutelsat 10B heads toward perch in geostationary orbit to send communications signals across a coverage area from the North Atlantic to Asia, using more than 100 light beams to connect airline passengers, cruise ships, marine crews and other users on the move. SpaceX said Monday night’s launch attempt was deleted two hours before liftoff “to allow for additional pre-flight exit.” SpaceX defied the odds Tuesday night after forecasters predicted a 90% chance of unacceptable weather conditions for a launch. SpaceX did not attempt to recover the 229-foot (70-meter) Falcon 9 first stage. The launch company has entered into an agreement with Eutelsat to devote all of the Falcon 9’s lift capacity to sending the Eutelsat 10B satellite as high as possible, without first-stage reservation and payment for landing maneuvers. A few miles north of Platform 40, SpaceX intended to launch a Falcon 9 rocket earlier Tuesday to begin its cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. But bad weather prevented that flight from taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, delaying the mission until Saturday. Eutelsat 10B deployed from the Falcon 9 upper stage approximately 35 minutes after launch. The rocket is intended to launch the spacecraft into a “highly synchronous” transfer orbit with an apogee, or farthest point from Earth, well above Eutelsat 10B’s final operating altitude of 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 km). The Eutelsat 10B mission’s maximum spacecraft deployment target was more than 37,000 miles, or about 60,000 kilometers, according to Pascal Homsi, Eutelsat’s chief technical officer. See also NASA, SpaceX mission: Returning astronauts home from the space station are scattered off the International Space Station on the coast of Florida Instead of conserving some propellant for landing on the drone ship, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster burned its nine main engines a few seconds longer than normal, giving an extra boost of speed to the rocket’s upper stage. This allowed the Falcon 9 second stage engine to put the Eutelsat 10B satellite into a higher orbit than would otherwise be possible. SpaceX still plans to recover both halves of the Falcon 9 rocket’s payload for refurbishment and reuse. A spokesman for Thales Alenia Space, the manufacturer of Eutelsat 10B, said that deploying the satellite in a hypersynchronous transfer orbit would shorten the time to reach its operational geostationary orbit by about 10 days. Based on Thales’ Spacebus Neo satellite platform, Eutelsat 10B will use plasma thrusters for the orbit adjustments needed to make a geostationary orbit 22,000 miles above the equator, where it will orbit Earth in a step close to the planet’s rotation.

The total launch mass for Eutelsat 10B is about 5.5 metric tons, or roughly 12,000 pounds, a Thales spokesperson told Spaceflight Now on Monday.

The Falcon 9 expendable mission marked the third time this month that SpaceX has discarded a Falcon booster, after intentionally discarding a core stage on its Falcon Heavy rocket on November 1 and the Falcon 9 spacecraft on a mission on November 12. The Nov. 12 mission lifted two communications satellites for Intelsat, which it said paid a premium for the extra performance from the Falcon 9, dumping the booster in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The reason Eutelsat chose the expendable booster for this mission is the satellite’s mass, which requires the full fuel capacity and additional performance of a Falcon 9 rocket and proper orbital injection,” Homsi told Spaceflight Now. Written questions.

Homsi declined to say how much Eutelsat paid SpaceX for the additional performance from the Falcon 9 on the Eutelsat 10B mission, if any.

Once in geostationary orbit next year, Eutelsat 10B will orient itself to an operating location along the equator at 10 degrees east longitude. The satellite will add capacity for internet connection services for planes and ships across the North Atlantic corridor, which is witnessing a large smuggling between Europe and North America. Eutelsat 10B will also provide similar services across Europe, the Mediterranean basin and the Middle East, according to Eutelsat, the owner and operator of the satellites in Paris.

Eutelsat 10B carries two Ku-band payloads across the band for air and sea internet services. Eutelsat said these two payloads contain 116 spot beams capable of handling more than 50GHz of bandwidth, providing approximately 35Gbps.

The satellite also hosts two broadband C beam payloads and one Ku-band payload to extend the services currently provided by the Eutelsat 10A satellite launched in 2009.

Homsi said that the Eutelsat 10B satellite is scheduled to enter service in the summer of 2023.

The launch of the Eutelsat 10B satellite also marks the fourth major Eutelsat communications satellite to be launched in the past two and a half months, starting with the Eutelsat Konnect VHTS satellite that was launched in September on an Ariane 5 rocket. Two Hotbird broadcast television satellites joined the Eutelsat fleet after two rocket launches Falcon 9 from Florida in October and earlier this month.

“It is a big challenge for the Eutelsat engineering teams, who were up to the challenge,” Homsi said.