These are the 10 cities with the biggest reductions in house prices

More home sellers are cutting their asking prices as higher mortgage interest rates and inflation slow down competition in the housing market.

Some cities see more price cuts than others. Boise, Idaho, took the lead in June, with 61.5% of sellers cutting asking prices, according to a new report from Redfin, a real estate brokerage.

Boise has been one of the hottest pandemic markets, with a work-from-anywhere culture prompting thousands of people to flee higher-priced markets like San Francisco and Los Angeles. A year ago, a quarter of the sellers in Boise had lowered their prices.

Top 10 markets witnessing cuts in asking prices:

Boise, Idaho: 61.5%

Denver, Colorado: 55.1%

Salt Lake City, Utah: 51.6%

Tacoma, Washington: 49.5%

Grand Rapids, Michigan: 49.3%

Sacramento, California: 48.7%

Seattle, Washington: 46.3%

Portland, Oregon: 45.7%

Tampa, Florida: 44.5%

Indianapolis, Indiana: 44.1%

Many of these markets have seen massive price hikes during the pandemic that simply weren’t sustainable as interest rates rose. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now double what it was at the beginning of this year. This makes the cost of ownership much higher.

Boise has seen its home prices rise more than 60% from pre-coronavirus levels. Nationally, home prices are up about 39% since March 2020, when Covid was declared a pandemic, according to the S&P Case-Shiller Index.