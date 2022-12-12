They take jigsaw puzzles to infinity and beyond

PALINVILLE, NY — On a winding mushroom hunt at North South Lake in New York’s Catskill Mountains, Jessica Rosenkrantz spotted a favorite type of mushroom: the multiporous mushroom. Mrs. Rosencrantz is partial to lifeforms that are different from humans (and mammals in general), though two of her favorite humans join on the trip: her husband, Jesse Louis Rosenberg, and their young child, Zilla, who set the pace. Ms. Rosencrantz loves fungi, lichens, and corals because, as she puts it, they are “so exotic compared to us.” From above, the hexagonal polypore looks like any boring brown mushroom (albeit sometimes with an orange glow), but flip it over and you’ll find a perfect set of six-sided polygons covering the underside of the cap.

Ms. Rosencrantz and Mr. Louis-Rosenberg are algorithm artists making laser-cut wooden jigsaw puzzles—among other things—in their design studio, Nervous System, in Ballinville, New York. Inspired by how shapes and forms appear in nature, they write custom software to “grow” the pieces. Interlocking puzzles. Their signature puzzle pieces have names like dendrite, amoeba, maze, and wave.

Far from the natural and algorithmic realms, the pair draw their creativity from the many points around the compass: science, math, art, and the hazy regions in between. Chris Yates, artist who makes hand-cut wooden jigsaw puzzles (W.A cooperating), described their puzzle-making method as “don’t just push the envelope—they tear it down and start over.”