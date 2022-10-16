This week’s Silent Hill transmission announced with ‘the latest updates to the Silent Hill series’

Konami has launched a new website for Silent Hill with a date fans of the horror franchise will want to mark their calendars for – October 19, 2022, at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT.

The website The announcement was made along with a tweet saying, “In your wildest dreams, do you see that city? The latest updates to the SILENT HILL series will be revealed during transmission #SILENTHILL on Wednesday, October 19th at 2:00 PM. PDT.”

In your turbulent dreams, do you see that city? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series will be revealed during #the silent Hill Dispatch on Wednesday, October 19 at 2:00 pm. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa Silent Hill Official October 16 2022

Although this isn’t a 100% confirmation, Masahiro Ito, who played a big role in Silent Hill’s past and was the artistic director of games like Silent Hill 2, may be involved in the series’ future as Retweet the ad.

Silent Hill has been quiet for a while, but rumors and reports have been circulating about a comeback that might be in order. Recently, Silent Hill director Christoph Gans said that the “multiple” games in the franchise are in development.

The excitement joins an unreleased Silent Hill game called The Short Message set in South Korea, leaked images of a project in the series, and a rumor that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 2 remake.

Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter Tweet embed and on Twitch.