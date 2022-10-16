October 17, 2022

This week’s Silent Hill transmission announced with ‘the latest updates to the Silent Hill series’

Len Houle October 17, 2022 2 min read

Konami has launched a new website for Silent Hill with a date fans of the horror franchise will want to mark their calendars for – October 19, 2022, at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT.

The website The announcement was made along with a tweet saying, “In your wildest dreams, do you see that city? The latest updates to the SILENT HILL series will be revealed during transmission #SILENTHILL on Wednesday, October 19th at 2:00 PM. PDT.”

Although this isn’t a 100% confirmation, Masahiro Ito, who played a big role in Silent Hill’s past and was the artistic director of games like Silent Hill 2, may be involved in the series’ future as Retweet the ad.

Silent Hill has been quiet for a while, but rumors and reports have been circulating about a comeback that might be in order. Recently, Silent Hill director Christoph Gans said that the “multiple” games in the franchise are in development.

The excitement joins an unreleased Silent Hill game called The Short Message set in South Korea, leaked images of a project in the series, and a rumor that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 2 remake.

