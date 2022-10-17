Android 12 update rolls out to 4K Chromecast with Google TV

After launching on the cheaper HD model in advance this monthAndroid 12 is now rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV 4K released in 2020.

The update – build number STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754 – comes in at 722MB and “upgrades Android TV OS from 10 to 12.” It also elevates Chromecast with Google TV (4K) to the July 2022 security patch as of May 2022, which was rolled out in the middle of july As the first update of this year.

However, the big privacy update here is the camera and microphone toggle that “allows you to disable or enable camera/microphone access for all apps” since video calls are ideal on the largest screen in your home.

Google is also touting “additional user settings that let you control HDR format and ambient sound,” while the ability to “match content frame rate” is particularly highlighted. The full release notes are listed below:

Upgrade Android TV OS from 10 to 12

Additional user settings let you control HDR format and surround sound

new! Matching content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates

Increase security and privacy

New camera and microphone privacy toggles allow you to disable or enable camera/microphone access for all apps

Android security patch level updated to July 2022

Bug fixes and performance improvements

On the other hand, I had to unpair my Chromecast Voice Remote using my phone and reconnect from Settings -> Remove & Accessories after installing the update, which installed relatively quickly. We’re not currently seeing a separate console update.

To download the Android 12 update to your Chromecast using Google TV (4K), tap your profile avatar in the upper-right corner -> Settings -> System -> About -> System update.

