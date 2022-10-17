October 17, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Android 12 update rolls out to 4K Chromecast with Google TV

Android 12 update rolls out to 4K Chromecast with Google TV

Len Houle October 17, 2022 2 min read

After launching on the cheaper HD model in advance this monthAndroid 12 is now rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV 4K released in 2020.

The update – build number STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754 – comes in at 722MB and “upgrades Android TV OS from 10 to 12.” It also elevates Chromecast with Google TV (4K) to the July 2022 security patch as of May 2022, which was rolled out in the middle of july As the first update of this year.

However, the big privacy update here is the camera and microphone toggle that “allows you to disable or enable camera/microphone access for all apps” since video calls are ideal on the largest screen in your home.

Google is also touting “additional user settings that let you control HDR format and ambient sound,” while the ability to “match content frame rate” is particularly highlighted. The full release notes are listed below:

  • Upgrade Android TV OS from 10 to 12
  • Additional user settings let you control HDR format and surround sound
  • new! Matching content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates
  • Increase security and privacy
  • New camera and microphone privacy toggles allow you to disable or enable camera/microphone access for all apps
  • Android security patch level updated to July 2022
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements

On the other hand, I had to unpair my Chromecast Voice Remote using my phone and reconnect from Settings -> Remove & Accessories after installing the update, which installed relatively quickly. We’re not currently seeing a separate console update.

See also  Big screen and better iPhone battery life

To download the Android 12 update to your Chromecast using Google TV (4K), tap your profile avatar in the upper-right corner -> Settings -> System -> About -> System update.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This week’s Silent Hill transmission announced with ‘the latest updates to the Silent Hill series’

October 17, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

The New Macs and iPads Just Launched in October — Here Are the Six New Apple Products

October 16, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Pixel Watch technically supports 20mm ranges after all

October 16, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

what do you mean by that?’

October 17, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

The United Kingdom joins international efforts to reveal the first moments in the universe | Sciences

October 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

What we learned from Week 6 in the NFL

October 17, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Android 12 update rolls out to 4K Chromecast with Google TV

October 17, 2022 Len Houle