What to expect in October

Although 2022 is quickly coming to a close, there are still some other announcements to expect from Apple before then. Although it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month we’re expecting updates for the new MacBook Pro, new iPads, and more.

October 17, 2022 update:

We still expect to announce new iPad models in a few days. However, updates for the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini may be a little further away. Mark Gorman writes from Bloomberg That while the new iPad is coming “very soon,” Macs could be saved for an announcement in October.

Will there be an Apple event in October?

Apple held a special event in September focused on the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE lineup. At the time, there was an expectation that Apple would hold an event in October focused on the Mac and iPad.

October events focused on Macs and iPads have proliferated over the years. In October 2021, for example, the company held an event focused on the new MacBook Pro and the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. In October 2020, there was an event focused on the iPhone 12, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, Apple held a Mac-focused event for the M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

This year, however, Apple is said to be not planning another event. according to BloombergApple will likely make any remaining announcements via press releases rather than an actual event. In this scenario, we’ll see press releases posted on the Apple website while some members of the press receive special briefings and review opportunities.

New MacBook Pro

After the all-new MacBook Pro lineup announced last year, Apple is preparing for frequent updates for this year. The overall design and form factor is expected to remain the same, with Apple focusing on internal performance enhancements, thanks to the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

In June, Apple launched its first M2-powered Mac models with the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Standards and reviews for These machines offered The performance jump is noticeable compared to the M1 but not nearly as much as from the previous generation Intel processors to the M1.

Bloomberg she has confirmed The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets will focus on improving graphics performance. Latest predictions from Macworld He also showed off what we can expect from the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips:

M2 Pro (Expected): Up to 10 cores CPU, up to 20 cores GPU, up to 48GB RAM

M2 Max (Expected): Up to 10 cores CPU, 40 cores GPU, up to 96GB RAM

You can learn more about what to expect from the new MacBook Pro at We have a full tour here.

M2 Mac mini

Continuing to focus on the Mac, Apple is also developing a new version of the Mac mini with an M2 chip inside. This new Mac mini is said to have the same design as the current model.

9to5Mac Reported The new M2 Mac mini is internally codenamed J473. There is also a Mac mini in development with the M2 Pro chip, codenamed J474 with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores. These Mac mini models will be the first updates to the affordable Mac since the M1 Mac mini in November 2020.

The new iPad Pro

Next, Apple has some updates to its iPad lineup in the works. A new version of the iPad Pro is in development, featuring improved performance with an M2 chip inside. These new iPad Pro models could also feature a new design, or at least some design tweaks.

Bloomberg I mentioned at the beginning Apple tested a redesigned iPad Pro with a glass back. This will allow the iPad Pro to support wireless charging for the first time, as well as reverse wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging allows you to place a wireless charging compatible device, such as iPhone or AirPods, on the back of your iPad Pro to recharge that device. Power will be shared from the iPad Pro to the other device.

But lately, 9to5Mac I learned That Apple has scaled back its plans to redesign the iPad Pro. Instead of an all-glass back, the company is planning a larger glass Apple logo that supports wireless charging.

Learn more about what to expect from these new iPad Pro models at Our detailed report is here.

iPad 10

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the new iPad Pro is the new entry-level iPad. This is the latest iPad in Apple’s lineup that features a design with a home button, large top and bottom bezels, and a Lightning port. All of that is set to change this year, as long as the rumors come to fruition.

Recent Supply Chain Reports Drawing a very interesting picture of what to expect from the 10th generation iPad:

New design with flat edges, no home button and smaller bezels

Touch ID in the power button, similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini

FaceTime camera repositioned, located on the right side instead of the top

The Lightning port is replaced by USB-C for charging and data transfer

5G support for cellular communication

This should bring the iPad 10 closer in design and features to the iPad Air. The biggest difference will be the difference in performance. The iPad Air is powered by the M1 chip, while the new iPad 10 is powered by It is said that it will use the A14 chip.

Some of these rumors should be treated with suspicion for now. Especially regarding the relocated FaceTime camera.

The new Apple TV

There have been sporadic reports of a new Apple TV throughout 2022. We’ve heard a few different things about what to expect. In May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was ready Cheaper Apple TV “To bridge the gap with competitors,” with this new model focused on improving the “Apple TV cost structure.”

Bloomberg It also reported that Apple is developing a new Apple TV, codenamed J255, with an A14 chip inside. These appear to be two separate products; One is an all-new, low-cost model and the other is an update to the existing Apple TV 4K that starts at $179.

Learn more about the latest Apple TV rumors at Our complete guide is here.

Mac Pro?

Last but not least, we are still waiting for the new Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon. When Apple began the transition to Apple Silicon in November 2020, the company said it would complete the transition in two years. That puts the deadline in November 2022, and the Mac Pro is the only unavailable Mac with an Apple Silicon option.

apple I provoked my Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon At the end of the event in March, which also saw the introduction of Mac Studio. After this Mac Studio introduction, Apple Vice President John Ternus said, “This leaves only one product to work: the Mac Pro, but that’s for another day.”

The new Mac Pro is expected to show how powerful Apple Silicon is. Bloomberg Reported That this redesigned Mac Pro will come in 20 or 40 core computing variants, consisting of 16 high-performance cores or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores.

The question is whether this Mac Pro will be available or will be announced this year. Recently, Mark Gorman said that the new Mac Pro likely won’t come until 2023. However, that doesn’t mean Apple won’t announce it earlier this year as a way to satisfy those buyers waiting for the release.

is contained

As you can see, there are still a lot of new products in Apple’s business this year and likely this month. Even if there’s no event dedicated to October, a series of press releases announcing these updates will create quite a stir as we head into the holiday shopping season.

There’s also still new software on the way: iPadOS 16 is due for release sometime around end of this month, as is the case with macOS Ventura. Camel Also beta testing for iOS 16.1 With new features and improvements.

What are you most excited to see from Apple in October?

