Veteran defensive coach Vic Fangio, an advisor to the Eagles during their 2022 Super Bowl run, has emerged as the “top target” for the Eagles' vacant defensive coordinator job and “a deal is expected to be reached,” according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Fangio quietly spent last year with the Eagles before becoming defensive coordinator for the Dolphins last season. He and the Dolphins parted ways on Wednesday, according to Schefter and Fowler.

Fangio would have become the Eagles' defensive coordinator after the 2022 season, but by the time Jonathan Gannon was hired as the Cards' head coach on February 14, Fangio had joined Mike McDaniel's staff at the Dolphins as defensive coordinator.

In his 20 years as a defensive coordinator in the NFL — four years with the Panthers, three years with the Colts, four years with the Texans, four years with the 49ers, four years with the Bears and one year with the Dolphins — he had eight defenses ranked among the top 10th in points allowed and 10th in top 10 in yards allowed.

In his last 12 seasons as a coordinator or head coach, he has had 10 units rank in the top 10 in either yards or points.

Fangio's specialty is hiding coverages, limiting big plays, and using post-snap movement to confuse offenses.

Fangio, 65, got his first full-time coaching job in 1984 when he worked under Jim Mora with the NFL's Philadelphia Stars. He has since had stints with the Saints, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, 49ers, Bears and Broncos as well as a brief stay at Stanford University.

He was the Broncos' head coach from 2019 through 2021, his only coaching experience. The Broncos went 19-30 and did not reach the playoffs in any of those seasons.

Fangio is the third name associated with the opening. The Eagles have reportedly already interviewed Ron Rivera and Mike Caldwell, who coached here under Andy Reid.

Whoever the Eagles hire will become the team's fourth defensive coordinator in three years. Gannon took over the job during the Super Bowl season and Sean Desai held the position for the first 13 games this year before being replaced by Matt Patricia.

The Eagles ranked second in the NFL in overall defense and No. 1 in pass defense in 2022 but last year they were 26th in permitted yards, 30th in points allowed, 31st in permitted traffic yards, 24th in sacks per pass play, 30th on first down allowed, last on 3rd-down conversions, 23rd in fast food and 30th in the red zone.

Through the final five weeks of the regular season, the Eagles did not get a sack of a rusher.

They have allowed 30 or more points eight times, including five times in the last eight games. In the wild card loss to Tampa and 20 of themy– Ranked offense, the Eagles allowed 32 points and 426 yards.

The Eagles did not officially announce Fangio's hiring last year, but news emerged midway through the season that he had joined the staff in an advisory role.

“When he was in last year during the offseason, that was a unique opportunity to have a guy that helps us look at some different things the way a defensive coach looks at it,” Sirianni said of Fangio in October, before that. The Eagles beat the Dolphins.

“Then Jonathan was able to bounce some things off of him and I'm able to bounce some things off of him as a head coach.

“So I really appreciate the relationship that I was able to develop with Coach Fangio. Great person. Great football mind. … Really good person. Really good coach. We appreciate the friendship that we have and the time we spent together last year.

