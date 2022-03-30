Trump brazenly asks Putin to release dirt around Bidens



Washington

CNN

–



at new interview Published on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any harmful information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political help from America’s biggest adversary.

It’s the latest example of Trump’s willingness to solicit and embrace domestic political help from foreign powers — even from Putin, who is currently on the job. Supervising a bloody war against Ukraine.

In an interview with JustTheNews, Trump pressed Unproven claim about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Russia, and asked Putin to disclose any information he might have about the situation. It is not clear any substance exists, or whether the Kremlin has access to it.

“I think Putin will know the answer to that,” Trump said, referring to Hunter Biden’s possible dealings in Russia. “I think he should fire it. I think we should know that answer.”

True, Hunter Biden was very well paid for consulting work he did in foreign countries, including Ukraine and China, while his father – President Joe Biden – was vice president. The Ministry of Justice has Ongoing criminal investigation In these transactions and potential financial crimes.

But no evidence has emerged to support Trump’s allegations that Biden was involved in corruption or influenced US policy for personal gain, and the president was not involved in the investigation. Hunter Biden has denied any wrongdoing and said he will be acquitted when the criminal investigation is over.

Trump’s public appeal to Putin goes back to his infamous comment in July 2016 in which he said, “Russia, if you’re listening,” He then urged Putin to hack Hillary Clinton’s personal emails. It was the start of a years-long effort by Trump to raise his political horizons with foreign help.

Trump campaign in 2016 too I hugged him And it benefited from the process of interfering in the Russian elections against Clinton. For example, the campaign regularly tampered with Democratic emails that had been hacked and leaked by the Russian military, and members of Trump’s inner circle met during the campaign with a Russian agent who promised Clinton dirt.

In 2019, Trump the pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch baseless corruption investigations against then-candidate Joe Biden and withhold nearly $400 million in US military aid as part of the scheme. This incident led to Trump’s first impeachment.

During the 2020 campaign, some of Trump’s top allies emerged cooperate With a Russian spy known to spread misinformation about Biden and his family, including some of the same corruption allegations Trump mentioned in the new interview.

Trump’s clip asking for help from Putin, posted by a news website founded by John Solomon, a pro-Trump journalist who Previous coverage On Biden’s relations with Ukraine lost credibility. He told CNN that Monday’s interview was taped in Mar-a-Lago.